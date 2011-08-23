SEOUL, Aug 24 Seoul shares may rise on Wednesday
following U.S. stock gains overnight on hopes that Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke might act this week to stimulate
the economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 3.86 percent at 1,776.68 points on Tuesday, as institutions
bought heavyweights that suffered heavy recent losses.
Analysts said Moody's ratings cut on Japan's government debt
was unlikely to pressure South Korean stocks, noting that Japan
traditionally raises funds mostly inside the country.
"We can't expect a sharp rebound like the previous session
but investors have found the bottom line," said Cho Seong-joon,
a strategist at NK Investment & Securities.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:21 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,162.35 3.43% 38.530
USD/JPY 76.65 -0.07% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.158 -- 0.049
SPOT GOLD $1,832.95 0.18% 3.300
US CRUDE CLc1 $85.67 0.27% 0.240
DOW JONES 11176.76 2.97% 322.11
ASIA ADRS 122.58 3.20% 3.80
---------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Hopes for another Fed rescue drive 3 pct rally
>Bonds fall on stocks rally; solid 5-year sale seen
>Dollar slides as investors look to Fed move
>Oil rises on anticipation Fed may signal stimulus
STOCKS TO WATCH
SK NETWORKS
SK Networks is in talks to take over Australia coal
production company Cockatoo Coal , a source told
Reuters, in a deal which local media said was worth around $1
billion.
HYUNDAI MOTOR
South Korea's top auto maker and its union struck a
tentative wage deal. If the union votes in favor of the deal
this would mark the third straight year a wage pact is reached
without strikes at the world's fifth-biggest automaker along
with affiliate Kia Motors .
CJ CHEILJEDANG
A CJ Cheiljedang consortium has proposed a more than 3
percent cut to the acquisition price for South Korea's top
logistics firm Korea Express , a source told Reuters.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)