SEOUL, Aug 24 Seoul shares may rise on Wednesday following U.S. stock gains overnight on hopes that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke might act this week to stimulate the economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 3.86 percent at 1,776.68 points on Tuesday, as institutions bought heavyweights that suffered heavy recent losses.

Analysts said Moody's ratings cut on Japan's government debt was unlikely to pressure South Korean stocks, noting that Japan traditionally raises funds mostly inside the country.

"We can't expect a sharp rebound like the previous session but investors have found the bottom line," said Cho Seong-joon, a strategist at NK Investment & Securities.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:21 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,162.35 3.43% 38.530 USD/JPY 76.65 -0.07% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.158 -- 0.049 SPOT GOLD $1,832.95 0.18% 3.300 US CRUDE CLc1 $85.67 0.27% 0.240 DOW JONES 11176.76 2.97% 322.11 ASIA ADRS 122.58 3.20% 3.80 --------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Hopes for another Fed rescue drive 3 pct rally >Bonds fall on stocks rally; solid 5-year sale seen >Dollar slides as investors look to Fed move >Oil rises on anticipation Fed may signal stimulus

STOCKS TO WATCH

SK NETWORKS

SK Networks is in talks to take over Australia coal production company Cockatoo Coal , a source told Reuters, in a deal which local media said was worth around $1 billion.

HYUNDAI MOTOR

South Korea's top auto maker and its union struck a tentative wage deal. If the union votes in favor of the deal this would mark the third straight year a wage pact is reached without strikes at the world's fifth-biggest automaker along with affiliate Kia Motors .

CJ CHEILJEDANG

A CJ Cheiljedang consortium has proposed a more than 3 percent cut to the acquisition price for South Korea's top logistics firm Korea Express , a source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)