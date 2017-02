SEOUL Aug 24 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking U.S. stock rises, with Hyundai Motor gaining more than 3 percent after it reached a tentative wage deal with its labour union.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.79 percent to 1,790.74 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)