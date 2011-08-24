* KOSPI down over 1 pct after opening higher
* Samsung SDI tumbles on Bosch report, builders extend gains
(Updates to mid-session)
SEOUL Aug 24 Seoul shares gave up ground after
wavering between small gains and losses on Wednesday, dragged
into negative territory by heavy programme selling.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
slid 1.09 percent to 1,757.30 points as of 0157 GMT
after opening higher.
"We are still in a phase of volatile and skittish trade
heading into September while eurozone debt problems remain,"
said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
Programme traders dumped a 387 billion won ($359 million)
worth of shares, with arbitage traders' net selling reaching 243
billion won.
The market basis, or the difference between spot and
futures, was negative, according to Korea Exchange data, which
triggered massive program selling.
KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 lost 1.7 percent or 3.9 points
to 224.40 points.
Institutional investors swung to net selling after two
straight sessions of buying, offloading technology issues.
Samsung Electronics , the world's No.1 memory
chip maker and the largest stock on the KOSPI, fell 3 percent,
and Hynix Semiconductor tumbled 6.7 percent.
Samsung SDI shed 7 percent after a media report
that its joint venture partner, Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH
, planned to build a pilot line for the production of
lithium-ion batteries with other companies.
Analysts cited fears that Bosch might develop lithium-ion
batteries independently from its electric car battery joint
venture with Samsung.
"Bosch's (planned) production appears to be for marine
applications, not electric cars. It seems investors have
overreacted to the news," said LIG Investment & Securities
analyst Choi Do-yeon.
Builders continued to gain on hopes that a new political
regime in Libya would help stabilise the region and boost demand
for fresh construction projects.
"Libya does not account for a significant portion of total
overseas deals for Korean construction firms, but expectations
for easing political uncertainties in Libya have lifted investor
optimism," said Byun Sung-jin, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
Hyundai Engineering & Construction advanced 3.9
percent and Daewoo Engineering & Construction soared
7.1 percent.
The two builders had evacuated thousands of their workers
and put on hold construction projects in Libya in the wake of
political upheaval there.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)