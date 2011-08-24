* KOSPI down over 1 pct after opening higher

* Samsung SDI tumbles on Bosch report, builders extend gains (Updates to mid-session)

SEOUL Aug 24 Seoul shares gave up ground after wavering between small gains and losses on Wednesday, dragged into negative territory by heavy programme selling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 1.09 percent to 1,757.30 points as of 0157 GMT after opening higher.

"We are still in a phase of volatile and skittish trade heading into September while eurozone debt problems remain," said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Programme traders dumped a 387 billion won ($359 million) worth of shares, with arbitage traders' net selling reaching 243 billion won.

The market basis, or the difference between spot and futures, was negative, according to Korea Exchange data, which triggered massive program selling.

KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 lost 1.7 percent or 3.9 points to 224.40 points.

Institutional investors swung to net selling after two straight sessions of buying, offloading technology issues.

Samsung Electronics , the world's No.1 memory chip maker and the largest stock on the KOSPI, fell 3 percent, and Hynix Semiconductor tumbled 6.7 percent.

Samsung SDI shed 7 percent after a media report that its joint venture partner, Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH , planned to build a pilot line for the production of lithium-ion batteries with other companies.

Analysts cited fears that Bosch might develop lithium-ion batteries independently from its electric car battery joint venture with Samsung.

"Bosch's (planned) production appears to be for marine applications, not electric cars. It seems investors have overreacted to the news," said LIG Investment & Securities analyst Choi Do-yeon.

Builders continued to gain on hopes that a new political regime in Libya would help stabilise the region and boost demand for fresh construction projects.

"Libya does not account for a significant portion of total overseas deals for Korean construction firms, but expectations for easing political uncertainties in Libya have lifted investor optimism," said Byun Sung-jin, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction advanced 3.9 percent and Daewoo Engineering & Construction soared 7.1 percent.

The two builders had evacuated thousands of their workers and put on hold construction projects in Libya in the wake of political upheaval there. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)