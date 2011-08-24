* KOSPI down 1.2 pct

* Institutions sell tech, financial issues

* Samsung SDI down on Bosch report (Updates to close)

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Aug 24 South Korean stocks fell on Wednesday as heavy waves of program selling pushed the broad market down.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.23 percent at 1,754.78 points after swerving between small gains and losses.

Stock futures KSc1 slid 1.25 percent or 2.85 points to 225.40 points.

A net 602.5 billion won ($558.9 million) worth of stocks on the main index were sold from programme accounts, according to the Korea Exchange data, with arbitrage trades offloading a net 367.6 billion won.

Decliners led advancers almost 2 to 1, with technology and banking issues leading falls.

Foreign investors ended a five-session selling streak and turned net buyers, purchasing a net 90.6 billion won.

However, institutions sold 33.5 billion won after buying for two straight sessions.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , the world's No.1 memory chip maker and the largest counter on the KOSPI, lost 2 percent. The world's No. 2 memory chipmaker Hynix Semiconductor Inc also plunged 5 percent.

Analysts said regulators' moves to rein in household lending pressured banking stocks.

"Some speculate that there could be tighter regulations on household debt in the fourth quarter, " said Choi Jung-wook, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Some local lenders have temporarily halted fresh household lending or tightened loan screening in what they say is a response to a request from the government, which is worried about debt levels building up in Asia's fourth largest economy.

KB Financial Group , the parent of the country's largest mortgage lender, was down 4.1 percent.

Shinhan Financial Group shed 4.9 percent.

Samsung SDI tumbled 6.7 percent after a media report that its joint venture partner, Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH , planned to build a pilot line for the production of lithium-ion batteries with other companies.

Analysts cited fears that Bosch might develop lithium-ion batteries independently from its electric car battery joint venture with Samsung.

"Bosch's (planned) production appears to be for marine applications, not electric cars. It seems investors have overreacted to the news," said LIG Investment & Securities analyst Choi Do-yeon.

The KOSPI 200 spot index fell 2.98 points to 225.14. The junior Kosdaq market finished down 1.14 percent at 474.29.

Move on day -1.23 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -14.44 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1078.050 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)