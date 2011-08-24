SEOUL, Aug 25 Seoul shares are expected to rise on Thursday after finding their bottom and following strength overnight on Wall Street, analysts said.

Pressured by heavy program-linked sales, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.23 percent at 1,754.78 points on Wednesday, reversing the previous day's tentative rebound.

"Strong U.S. durable goods data offered some hopes for the ailing economy, although sentiment is still grim, " said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Shares in Samsung Electronics will be watched after the firm was hit with a court injunction prohibiting marketing of three smartphone models in some European countries on allegations over infringement of an Apple patent.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,177.60 1.31% 15.250 USD/JPY 76.97 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.294 -- 0.136 SPOT GOLD $1,743.24 -0.42% -7.310 US CRUDE CLc1 $85.22 0.07% 0.060 DOW JONES 11320.71 1.29% 143.95 ASIA ADRS 120.92 -1.35% -1.66 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Wall Street rises as investors exit gold *Bonds sag as stocks rally, traders book gains *Dollar edges higher as investors await Bernanke *Brent rises above $110 as U.S. crude stocks dip

STOCKS TO WATCH

STX CORP , HYNIX

Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Aabar plans to invest in STX Corp's bid for the world's No.2 memory chipmaker Hynix Semiconductor, a source told Reuters.

SK NETWORKS

SK Networks said after Wednesday's closing bell that it was considering investing in Australia coal production company Cockatoo Coal . (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)