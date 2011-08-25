BRIEF-SACHEM CAPITAL CORP ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
* SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
SEOUL Aug 25 Seoul shares rose more than 2 percent at the open on Thursday as most heavyweights advanced, with Samsung Electronics up 3.7 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.37 percent to 1,796.45 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
BOGOTA, Feb 9 Colombia's government has eliminated a tax paid on local portfolio investments by Peruvian and Chilean pension funds, and may add Mexico, a government official said on Thursday.