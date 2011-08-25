* KOSPI up 0.6 pct as institutions buy tech, auto issues

* Hynix jumps 6.5 pct on bargain-hunting (Updates to close)

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Aug 25 South Korean stocks edged higher on Thursday following Wall Street's rises as investors sought shares beaten down in the recent rout.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.56 percent to 1,764.58 points, trimming early gains.

Losers topped winners by 438 to 394, as the biggest trades focused on large-cap stocks, and trading volume was down slightly to 391.2 million shares.

"There were mixed views on whether the U.S. stocks gain overnight was merely a technical rebound or not. I think the market will lack direction until U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech later this week," said C.J. Kim, a market analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

Insitutions purchased a net 160.8 billion won ($148.6 million) worth of shares, offsetting foreign and retail selling.

Foreign investors dumped a net 46.7 billion won worth of shares, reversing the previous session's buying.

Stocks initially rallied after Apple CEO Steve Jobs's resignation from his post lifted Apple's Korean rivals, with some hopes that the absence of the iconic figure may give them more room to compete with the U.S. technology giant.

Samsung Electronics ,the world's No.1 memory chip maker and the largest counter on the KOSPI, surged as much as 4.2 percent before finishing up 2.4 percent.

LG Electronics which is suffering cutthroat competition in the smartphone sector, also rose 1.3 percent.

Lee Dong-geun, fund manager at Heungkuk Asset Management, said institutions were slowly increasing positions in the tech sector that they had cut back recently on fears over another recession.

Hynix Semiconductor , the world's No.2 memory chipmaker, spiked 6.5 percent, as bargain-hunters saw a buying opportunity after its recent losses.

Hyundai Motor continued to gain for a third straight session, jumping 4.4 percent, helped by news of a wage deal with its labor union.

Analysts said the wage pact, although still subject to a union vote, eased investors worries over possible strikes that had pressured Hyundai shares.

Food service-related shares gained after low turnout in a Seoul referendum on free school lunch programs signalled that a plan to provide free lunches for all schoolchildren is going forward.

Agriculture products supplier Silla SG Co Ltd jumped nearly by the intraday limit of 15 percent and fishery products provider Foodwell Corp spiked 8.8 percent.

Builders lost ground after a string of gains on hopes a new regime in Libya would help them resume operations and win reconstruction projects there.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction slid 5 percent.

KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 advanced 0.58 percent or 1.3 points to 226.70, narrowing early gains, pressured by programme-linked sales later in the session.

The KOSPI 200 spot index climbed 0.84 percent to 227.02. The junior Kosdaq market finished down 0.6 percent at 471.5.

Move on day +0.56 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1082.200 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)