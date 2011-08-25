SEOUL, Aug 26 Seoul shares are seen trading cautiously on Friday ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke as lingering uncertainties over global economic growth keep investors risk-averse, analysts said.

"The market is lacking upside potential as some doubt there will be another round of quantitative easing from the Fed," said Lee Suk-won, a market strategist at E-Trade Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.56 percent to 1,765.58 points on Thursday, as investors poured money into stocks battered in the recent market rout.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:23 GMT-----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,159.27 -1.56% -18.330 USD/JPY 77.38 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.234 -- -0.060 SPOT GOLD $1,769.79 0.02% 0.290 US CRUDE CLc1 $84.93 -0.43% -0.370 DOW JONES 11149.82 -1.51% -170.89 ASIA ADRS 119.15 -1.46% -1.77 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY >Tense market falls ahead of Bernanke speech >Treasuries rise; Fed doubts shift focus to growth >Dollar gains on stock selloff, Bernanke speech >Oil rises as Hurricane Irene, Libya in focus

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Samsung Electronics reiterated it is not interested in acquiring Hewlett-Packard Co's PC business.

HYUNDAI HEAVY

Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest shipbuilder, said after Thursday's market close that its July sales rose 14 percent from a year ago to 1.9 trillion won ($1.7 billion).

WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS

State-controlled Woori's banking units are expected to see nearly 790 billion won ($726.4 million) in losses due to the mishandling of real estate project-financing loans and poor lending risk management, the Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea said in a statement on Thursday.

LG CORP

U.S. General Motors Co and LG Corp have agreed to jointly develop electric vehicles. ($1 = 1087.550 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)