SEOUL, Aug 29 Seoul shares are set to drift on
Monday as uncertainty over the economic health of the United
States, a major destination for South Korean exports, continues
to dominate the market and investors brace for key indicators
due later this week.
"It's going to be another week with lots of uncertainty as
we are not seeing concrete signs whether U.S. policy makers will
offer stimulus measures to revive the fragile economy," said Yoo
Soo-min, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
U.S. stocks posted their first weekly gain in more than a
month on Friday as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open
for future economic stimulus.
Bernanke did not offer new measures to boost the economy but
said it was critical for the economy's health to reduce
long-term joblessness.
"Bernanke's lack of policy details didn't do much to lift
market uncertainty and investors will continue to remain
reluctant to increase their risk exposure, especially ahead of
key indicators slated this week," Yoo said.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.81 percent to 1,778.95 points on Friday, logging
its first weekly gain after four consecutive weeks of decline.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:08 GMT-----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,176.80 1.51% 17.530
USD/JPY 76.69 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.190 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,833.15 0.25% 4.650
US CRUDE CLc1 $85.64 0.32% 0.270
DOW JONES 11284.54 1.21% 134.72
ASIA ADRS 121.16 1.69% 2.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
*Wall St posts 1st weekly gain in more than a month
*Bonds rise as Bernanke keeps stimulus door open
*Dollar tumbles after Bernanke;U.S. jobs data ahead
*Oil rises as Irene targets U.S. east Coast
STOCKS TO WATCH
LG ELECTRONICS
The home appliances maker may move after it said on Sunday
that it bought Daewoo ENTEC, one of South Korea's leading sewage
treatment service providers, and is looking at mergers or
acquisitions to become a top global water treatment firm.
POSCO
The world's No.3 steelmaker may move after the company said
late on Friday that it would cut domestic prices for major
stainless steel products by 100,000 won ($92) per tonne for
September due to weak demand.
SK TELECOM , KT CORP
South Korea's top two mobile carriers are locked in a pricey
spectrum battle now running at nearly $1 billion as SK Telecom
and its smaller rival KT Corp are battling to win 1.8 GHz
spectrum to offer.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)