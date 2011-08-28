SEOUL, Aug 29 Seoul shares are set to drift on Monday as uncertainty over the economic health of the United States, a major destination for South Korean exports, continues to dominate the market and investors brace for key indicators due later this week.

"It's going to be another week with lots of uncertainty as we are not seeing concrete signs whether U.S. policy makers will offer stimulus measures to revive the fragile economy," said Yoo Soo-min, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

U.S. stocks posted their first weekly gain in more than a month on Friday as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for future economic stimulus.

Bernanke did not offer new measures to boost the economy but said it was critical for the economy's health to reduce long-term joblessness.

"Bernanke's lack of policy details didn't do much to lift market uncertainty and investors will continue to remain reluctant to increase their risk exposure, especially ahead of key indicators slated this week," Yoo said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.81 percent to 1,778.95 points on Friday, logging its first weekly gain after four consecutive weeks of decline.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,176.80 1.51% 17.530 USD/JPY 76.69 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.190 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,833.15 0.25% 4.650 US CRUDE CLc1 $85.64 0.32% 0.270 DOW JONES 11284.54 1.21% 134.72 ASIA ADRS 121.16 1.69% 2.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Wall St posts 1st weekly gain in more than a month *Bonds rise as Bernanke keeps stimulus door open *Dollar tumbles after Bernanke;U.S. jobs data ahead *Oil rises as Irene targets U.S. east Coast

STOCKS TO WATCH

LG ELECTRONICS

The home appliances maker may move after it said on Sunday that it bought Daewoo ENTEC, one of South Korea's leading sewage treatment service providers, and is looking at mergers or acquisitions to become a top global water treatment firm.

POSCO

The world's No.3 steelmaker may move after the company said late on Friday that it would cut domestic prices for major stainless steel products by 100,000 won ($92) per tonne for September due to weak demand.

SK TELECOM , KT CORP

South Korea's top two mobile carriers are locked in a pricey spectrum battle now running at nearly $1 billion as SK Telecom and its smaller rival KT Corp are battling to win 1.8 GHz spectrum to offer. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)