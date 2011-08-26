* KOSPI up 0.8 pct, led by retail buying
* Low turnover suggests lingering caution before Bernanke
speech
* SK Telecom, KT Corp limit gains
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Aug 26 Seoul shares logged on Friday
their first weekly gain after four consecutive week of losses,
rising 0.8 percent on the day, with institutions buying battered
heavyweights.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.81 percent to 1,778.95 points after toggling between small
gains and losses.
The recent downturn brought out investors looking for
bargains, but turnover hit its lowest since March, as many
stayed on the sidelines ahead of a key speech by U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
"Expectations over Bernanke's speech are getting lower, but
investors are also awaiting any positive message from U.S.
President Barack Obama next week to offer hopes on the economy,"
said Yoo Kyung-ha, a market analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Institutions bought 175.7 billion won ($161.6 million) worth
of stocks, mainly purchasing tech and automobile shares.
Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis , the
fourth-largest counter on the KOSPI, surged 4.8 percent and the
world's No.2 computer chipmaker Hynix Semiconductor
gained 3.8 percent.
LG Chem gained 3 percent after its holding firm
LG Corp agreed to jointly develop electric cars with
U.S. automaker General Motors Co .
Polysilicon maker OCI jumped 6.9 percent as
investors bet on stocks seen as cheap due to the recent market
plunge.
Foreign investors extended selling into a second consecutive
session, offloading 63.5 billion won.
The country's top two mobile carriers SK Telecom and KT Corp
tumbled on concerns over an intensifying spectrum
auction likely to involve heavy costs.
SK Telecom plunged 5.3 percent, its biggest percentage loss
since October 2008, and KT fell 3 percent.
The firms are currently in bidding for spectrum expected to
run at nearly 1 trillion won ($919.5 million) as they race for a
bigger piece of the burgeoning smartphone market.
"Investors are concerned about the winner's curse from this
race," said Jay Park, an anlayst at Samsung Securities.
Smaller rival LG Uplus already won the license
for another spectrum for only 445.5 billion won.
Shares in Imarketkorea Inc , Samsung Group's
procurement unit, jumped 6.8 percent after media reports that
Interpark and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co
were among the potential bidders for Samsung's controlling stake
in the firm. Interpark later confirmed its interest.
The junior Kosdaq market was up 0.4 percent.
The KOSPI 200 spot index gained 1.98 points to
229.0 and the KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 advanced 0.86
percent or 1.95 points to 228.65.
Move on day +0.81 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1087.550 Korean Won)
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)