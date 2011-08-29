(Updates to close)

* Institutions extend buying, target battered heavyweights

* Mobile providers climb after spectrum auction

SEOUL, Aug 29 Seoul shares gained for the third straight session Monday, encouraged by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke's forecasts that the U.S. economy could avoid another recession, as investors chased key exporters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 2.84 percent at 1,829.50 points, its highest finish since August 18.

Advancers outnumbered decliners almost 4 to 1, with energy and shipbuilding stocks leading gains.

Bernanke on Friday did not offer new measures to boost the economy but said it was critical for its health to reduce long-term joblessness and left the door open for future economic stimulus on Friday, lifting U.S. stocks.

"Bernanke provided more hopes to investors ahead of (U.S.) President Barack Obama's Sept 5 speech and the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Sept 20," said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

Han added that Seoul's outperformance on Monday of other Asian markets underscored a rebound in beaten-down heavyweights such as refinery and auto issues.

The world's largest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd jumped 9.1 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd rose 5.3 percent.

Institutions extended buying to a third consecutive session, purchasing a net 313 billion won ($289 million) and offsetting foreign and retail selling.

SK Innovation , which runs the country's top crude oil refiner, soared 7.1 percent. S-Oil Corp , the country's No.3 refiner, surged 6.6 percent.

LG Display finished up 5.5 percent after saying on Monday that it would cut next year's capital expenditure by a quarter amid weak demand for computers and television . The stock has shed half its value so far this year.

Hynix Semiconductor Inc spiked 8.4 percent on hopes that battered chip prices may start stabilising later this year.

Both SK Telecom Co Ltd and KT Corp rebounded nearly 4 percent after a costly spectrum auction ended. SK Telecom won the auction for the 1.8 GHz spectrum for 995 billion won ($919.8 million), more than double the initial bid price.

The junior Kosdaq market was up 2.1 percent.

The KOSPI 200 spot index gained 6.78 points to 235.78 and the KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 advanced 2.95 percent or 6.75 points to 235.40.

Move on day +2.84 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -10.8 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1081.800 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)