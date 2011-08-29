SEOUL, Aug 30 Seoul shares are poised to rise for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, after a merger between two major banks in Greece helped lift global stocks, analysts said.

An unexpected surge in U.S. consumer spending for July -- which indicated the economy was not falling back into recession -- further boosted sentiment across global markets.

"The domestic stock market will track its overseas peers today, which have received additional momentum. But momentum could slow after yesterday's sharp rise," said Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

"European debt issues have been resolved to some extent, but it is difficult to resolve the fundamental problems," he said.

Greece's Alpha ( ACBr.AT ) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT sealed a merger on Monday, which is expected to trigger more deals to shore up banks battered by the debt crisis and recession. [ID: nLDE77S070]

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 2.84 percent at 1,829.50 points on Monday, its highest finish since August 18.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:19 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,210.08 2.83% 33.280 USD/JPY 76.85 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.264 -- 0.074 SPOT GOLD $1,788.79 0.09% 1.540 US CRUDE CLc1 $87.56 0.33% 0.290 DOW JONES 11539.25 2.26% 254.71 ASIA ADRS 123.81 2.19% 2.65 --------------------------------------------------------------- Market Summary >Wall St Surges 2 pct on Greek bank deal;trade thin >Dollar climbs vs yen and franc on US economic data >Bonds drop on stocks rally, upbeat spending data >Oil rises on equities rally, limited Irene

STOCKS TO WATCH

CJ CORP , SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE

Conglomerate CJ Corp has hired banks to sell its entire stake in Samsung Life Insurance in a deal valued at about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

The construction firm said on Tuesday that it had secured a 1.59 trillion won ($1.48 billion) order to build a coal-fired thermal power plant in Vietnam.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS , HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR

Shares of U.S. chipmaker Micron Technologies rose as much as 8 percent on Monday, tracking gains made by its Asian peers on a rise in spot prices of DRAM memory chips, but analysts warned that the gains could be short-lived.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics Co said on Monday it would delay the launch of its latest Galaxy tablet computer in Australia until after a court ruling in late September on its ongoing global patent dispute with Apple .

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)