SEOUL, Aug 30 Seoul shares are poised to rise
for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, after a merger between
two major banks in Greece helped lift global stocks, analysts
said.
An unexpected surge in U.S. consumer spending for July --
which indicated the economy was not falling back into recession
-- further boosted sentiment across global markets.
"The domestic stock market will track its overseas peers
today, which have received additional momentum. But momentum
could slow after yesterday's sharp rise," said Lee Jin-woo, an
analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
"European debt issues have been resolved to some extent, but
it is difficult to resolve the fundamental problems," he said.
Greece's Alpha (ACBr.AT) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT sealed a
merger on Monday, which is expected to trigger more deals to
shore up banks battered by the debt crisis and recession. [ID:
nLDE77S070]
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 2.84 percent at 1,829.50 points on Monday, its highest finish
since August 18.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:19 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,210.08 2.83% 33.280
USD/JPY 76.85 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.264 -- 0.074
SPOT GOLD $1,788.79 0.09% 1.540
US CRUDE CLc1 $87.56 0.33% 0.290
DOW JONES 11539.25 2.26% 254.71
ASIA ADRS 123.81 2.19% 2.65
---------------------------------------------------------------
Market Summary
>Wall St Surges 2 pct on Greek bank deal;trade thin
>Dollar climbs vs yen and franc on US economic data
>Bonds drop on stocks rally, upbeat spending data
>Oil rises on equities rally, limited Irene
STOCKS TO WATCH
CJ CORP , SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE
Conglomerate CJ Corp has hired banks to sell its entire
stake in Samsung Life Insurance in a deal valued at about $500
million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Monday.
HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
The construction firm said on Tuesday that it had secured a
1.59 trillion won ($1.48 billion) order to build a coal-fired
thermal power plant in Vietnam.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS , HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR
Shares of U.S. chipmaker Micron Technologies rose as
much as 8 percent on Monday, tracking gains made by its Asian
peers on a rise in spot prices of DRAM memory chips, but
analysts warned that the gains could be short-lived.
Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics Co said on Monday it would
delay the launch of its latest Galaxy tablet computer in
Australia until after a court ruling in late September on its
ongoing global patent dispute with Apple .
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)