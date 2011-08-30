* Foreign investors net buyers after selling streak
* Retailers, beverage issues gain
SEOUL, Aug 30 Seoul shares gained on Tuesday,
led by financial issues after a bank merger in Greece and
positive U.S. consumer spending data boosted sentiment, with
foreign investors turning net buyers.
By 0224 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
was up 1.05 percent at 1,848.77 points, set to gain for
a fourth straight session.
Foreign investors were net buyers after three consecutive
sessions of selling.
"The KOSPI is recovering from steep falls. This is driven by
price merits rather than better fundamentals," said Lee Jae-man,
an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
"The index may have further room to rise as U.S. President
Barack Obama is set to unveil plans (next week) aimed at
spurring job growth," he said.
Bank issues were among the top gainers after Greece's Alpha
(ACBr.AT) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT sealed a merger on Monday,
which is expected to trigger more deals to shore up banks
battered by the debt crisis and recession.
Shares in Woori Finance Holdings jumped 5.7
percent, while KB Financial climbed 3.6 percent.
Domestic-focused issues gained, with Hyundai Department
Store advancing 3.9 percent and Lotte Confectionery
surging 6.2 percent.
Insurance counters firmed after media reports that Green
Cross Holdings Corp was in talks to sell its stake
in its unlisted insurance unit, which could fuel M&A activity in
the sector.
Green Cross Holdings jumped 4.1 percent.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding soared more than 10
percent, leading the shipbuilding index's gain, after reporting
forecast-beating earnings on Monday.
Hyundai Engineering & Construction rose 2.2
percent after the construction firm said on Tuesday that it had
secured a $1.5 billion order to build a coal-fired thermal power
plant in Vietnam.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)