SEOUL Aug 31 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday, helped by auto and banking stocks.

The country's top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1 percent, extending gains into a seventh consecutive session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.45 percent to 1,852.07 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)