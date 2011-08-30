SEOUL, Aug 31 Seoul shares may make modest gains on Wednesday following continuing rises in U.S. stocks as investors bet that uncertainties surrounding the global economy are declining, analysts said.

South Korea's industrial production in July fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent from June, data showed on Wednesday, missing market expectations and adding to concerns about sputtering economic growth.

"Instead of the data, South Korean stocks will reflect views...that China will soften its tightening moves, which has a lot to do with South Korean exports," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, ending up 0.78 percent.

----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:18 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,212.92 0.23% 2.840 USD/JPY 76.72 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.176 -- -0.088 SPOT GOLD $1,836.19 -0.05% -1.010 US CRUDE CLc1 $88.54 -0.40% -0.360 DOW JONES 11559.95 0.18% 20.70 ASIA ADRS 123.93 0.10% 0.12 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St gains as Fed minutes boost stimulus bets >Treasuries gain; consumer data fuel stimulus hopes >Euro slides; array of factors stoke risk aversion >Libya sees oil output at pre-war levels in 15 mos

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Samsung Electronics plans to slash ts monthly television panel output by fourth-fifths by the end of this year, a local newspaper reported. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)