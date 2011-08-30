(Updates to close)
* Financials lead advance
* Foreign investors turn net buyers after selling streak
* Refiners, chemical issues down
SEOUL, Aug 30 Seoul shares extended gains on
Tuesday, with foreign investors turning net buyers after a bank
merger deal in Greece and positive U.S. consumer spending data
lifted sentiment.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.78 percent at 1,843.82 points, rising for a fourth
straight session.
"U.S. consumer data showed that concerns about a double-dip
in the U.S. economy was overdone, although it will slow," Lee
Sang-jae, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
"Eyes are on U.S. data to be released late this week, and
should it miss forecasts, concerns about a double-dip will
reemerge," he said.
Foreign investors were net buyers after three consecutive
sessions of selling, snapping up 196 billion won ($182.5
million) worth of shares.
"The KOSPI is recovering from steep falls. This is driven by
price merits rather than better fundamentals," said Lee Jae-man,
an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
"The index may have further room to rise as U.S. President
Barack Obama is set to unveil plans (next week) aimed at
spurring job growth," he said.
Bank issues were among the top gainers after Greece's Alpha
(ACBr.AT) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT sealed a merger on Monday,
which is expected to trigger more deals to shore up banks
battered by the debt crisis and recession.
Shares in Woori Finance Holdings jumped 3.51
percent, while KB Financial climbed 2.85 percent.
"South Korean banking stocks are coupled with their overseas
peers. Domestic banks' valuations are also attractive relative
to other sectors," said Shim Kyu-seon, an analyst at Hanhwa
Securities.
All of the top five companies in terms of market
capitalisation gained, with Samsung Electronics up
1.23 percent and Hyundai Motor inching up 0.77
percent .
Domestic-focused retail and food and beverage issues
outperformed, with Hyundai Department Store
advancing 3.89 percent and Lotte Confectionery
surging 7.02 percent.
But chemical producers and refiners lost ground, with LG
Chem falling 1.73 percent and S-Oil
shedding 2.89 percent.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding jumped 6.96 percent,
leading the shipbuilding index's gain, after reporting
forecast-beating earnings on Monday.
Shares in Green Cross Holdings Corp ended up
1.45 percent after jumping as much as 8.7 percent on media
reports said it was in talks to sell its stake in its unlisted
insurance unit.
Hyundai Engineering & Construction rose 0.72
percent after the construction firm said it had secured a $1.5
billion order to build a coal-fired thermal power plant in
Vietnam.
The junior Kosdaq market was up 1.08 percent.
The KOSPI 200 spot index gained 1.86 points to
237.64 and KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 advanced 2.15 points to
237.55.
Move on day +0.78 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011
Change on yr -10.1 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1073.900 Korean Won)
