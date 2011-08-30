(Updates to close)

* Financials lead advance

* Foreign investors turn net buyers after selling streak

* Refiners, chemical issues down

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Aug 30 Seoul shares extended gains on Tuesday, with foreign investors turning net buyers after a bank merger deal in Greece and positive U.S. consumer spending data lifted sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.78 percent at 1,843.82 points, rising for a fourth straight session.

"U.S. consumer data showed that concerns about a double-dip in the U.S. economy was overdone, although it will slow," Lee Sang-jae, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

"Eyes are on U.S. data to be released late this week, and should it miss forecasts, concerns about a double-dip will reemerge," he said.

Foreign investors were net buyers after three consecutive sessions of selling, snapping up 196 billion won ($182.5 million) worth of shares.

"The KOSPI is recovering from steep falls. This is driven by price merits rather than better fundamentals," said Lee Jae-man, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

"The index may have further room to rise as U.S. President Barack Obama is set to unveil plans (next week) aimed at spurring job growth," he said.

Bank issues were among the top gainers after Greece's Alpha ( ACBr.AT ) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT sealed a merger on Monday, which is expected to trigger more deals to shore up banks battered by the debt crisis and recession.

Shares in Woori Finance Holdings jumped 3.51 percent, while KB Financial climbed 2.85 percent.

"South Korean banking stocks are coupled with their overseas peers. Domestic banks' valuations are also attractive relative to other sectors," said Shim Kyu-seon, an analyst at Hanhwa Securities.

All of the top five companies in terms of market capitalisation gained, with Samsung Electronics up 1.23 percent and Hyundai Motor inching up 0.77 percent .

Domestic-focused retail and food and beverage issues outperformed, with Hyundai Department Store advancing 3.89 percent and Lotte Confectionery surging 7.02 percent.

But chemical producers and refiners lost ground, with LG Chem falling 1.73 percent and S-Oil shedding 2.89 percent.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding jumped 6.96 percent, leading the shipbuilding index's gain, after reporting forecast-beating earnings on Monday.

Shares in Green Cross Holdings Corp ended up 1.45 percent after jumping as much as 8.7 percent on media reports said it was in talks to sell its stake in its unlisted insurance unit.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction rose 0.72 percent after the construction firm said it had secured a $1.5 billion order to build a coal-fired thermal power plant in Vietnam.

The junior Kosdaq market was up 1.08 percent.

The KOSPI 200 spot index gained 1.86 points to 237.64 and KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 advanced 2.15 points to 237.55.

Move on day +0.78 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -10.1 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1073.900 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)