SEOUL Aug 31Seoul shares stretched their gaining streak into a fifth straight session on Wednesday, as foreign investors continued buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.37 percent to 1,850.67 points as of 0226 GMT after swinging between small gains and losses.

"It is likely that favourable sentiment would remain for a while as U.S. President Obama is expected to lay out measures to prop up the conomy via his Labor Day speech on September 5," Park Joong-seob, a senior market analyst at Daishin Securities, said in a report on Wednesday.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 55.1 billion won ($51.4 million) worth of stocks, extending purchases for the second straight day.

Heavyweights were mixed.

"Some investors have mixed feelings over concerns about the direction of the global economy and about any U.S. stimulus moves," said Shin Joong-ho, a market analyst at Hanwha Securities.

Hyundai Motor , the country's top auto maker, rose 1.5 percent, supported by foreign buying, set to mark seven-day straight gains. Its affiliate Kia Motors was also up 1.5 percent.

However, Samsung Electronics , the world's No.1 memory chip maker and the largest stock on the KOSPI, slid 1 percent.

Samsung said it would keep its flat-screen production flexible, denying media report that the company plans to cut LCD production by four-fifths by the end of this year.

Institutions sold 63 billion won worth of stocks, which some analysts think is a profit-taking action from recent rebounds, offloading technology issues.

Shares in Nongshim , the country's top instant noodle maker, fell 2.5 percent after media reports that it had decided to stop selling its Shin Ramyun Black premium instant noodle product next month due to faltering demand.

"Due to the impact of the economic slowdown, the number of people buying premium noodles declined and rising prices of raw materials such as flour led to losses," local daily JoongAng Ilbo quoted a Nongshim official as saying.

Smaller rival Samyang Foods jumped 10.9 percent.

($1 = 1071.700 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park;