* KOSPI up 2 pct, led by foreign buying

* Automakers rise ahead of monthly sales report

* CJ Corp surges on news of price cut in Korea Express buy

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Aug 31 South Korean stocks rose for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, but the benchmark still posted its worst monthly run since the global financial crisis amid fears of another downturn.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 1.97 percent at 1,880.11 points on Friday. Despite the five-session rally, the index lost 11.9 percent in August, recording its worst month since October 2008 at the height of the global economic crisis.

The KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 rose 1.66 percent or 3.95 points to 241.5.

Foreign investors extended buying into a second session, purchasing 293.4 billion Korean won ($273.8 million), focusing on heavyweights such as auto and technology stocks.

"A mini rally is anticipated in the fourth quarter because the discrepancy between sentiment and actual economic indicators is expected to narrow," IBK Investment & Securities said in a report on Wednesday.

But IBK added that a correction period might be longer than expected as inflation pressures makes it harder to the United States to push forward another round of quantitative easing.

Automobile and insturance sector led gains.

Hyundai Motor , the country's top carmaker and the second largest counter on the KOSPI, rallied for seven sessions in a row, up 3.3 percent.

Its affiliate Kia Motors also gained 2.5 percent, a day ahead of its monthly sale report.

Auto insurer Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Co Ltd soared 7 percent after the firm said its July net profit jumped nearly doubled from a year ago.

Its peer Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd spiked 7.7 percent.

CJ Corp , the holding company of the food-to-entertainment conglomerage CJ Group, spiked 7.2 percent following media reports that a consortium led by CJ Group member companies agreed to a 3 percent cut on the Korea Express acquisition price.

Gainers outnumbered losers by 615 to 232.

The KOSPI 200 spot index rose 4.52 points to 242.16. The junior Kosdaq market finished up 1.01 percent at 493.44.

Move on day +1.97 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -8.33 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1071.700 Korean Won) (Editing by Ken Wills)