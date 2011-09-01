* KOSPI up 2.1 pct as foreign buying extends into 3rd
session
* Nomura snaps up large-cap stocks
* CJ affiliates weak, Samsung Life gains
(Updates to mid-session)
SEOUL, Sept 1 Seoul shares kicked off the new
month on an upbeat note on Thursday after posting their worst
monthly loss since the global financial crisis in August, with
foreign investors stepping up buying.
South Korea's top 10 firms in terms of market capitalisation
rose across the board, led by massive buying by Nomura.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) , which
underperformed its Asian peers last month, rose 2.12 percent to
1,919.90 points, compared with a 1.59 percent gain in the MSCI
Asia Pacific ex-Japan index as of 0230 GMT.
Sentiment turned dramatically in recent days on expectations
the U.S. Federal Reserve will again intervene to support the
economy.
"Foreign investors are continuing buying today after U.S.
policy expectations have lifted overseas stocks," said Lawrence
Kim, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
"There are a number of events and data due in September
which could raise uncertainty."
Samsung Electronics , the most valuable South
Korean firm, soared 3.9 percent, while second-ranked Hyundai
Motor advanced 2.7 percent ahead of its sales report
due in the afternoon.
While most sectors gained, shipbuilding firms, shippers and
steelmakers were among the best performers, whereas the food and
beverage index bucked the trend, falling.
Shipper STX Pan Ocean rallied 5.5 percent after
the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index , which
tracks rates to ship dry commodities, jumped to its highest in
nearly eight months on Wednesday.
Automobile, chemicals and refining issues also continued
their gains.
Shares in Hanwha Chemical were up 3 percent,
while SK Innovation firmed 2.4 percent.
Shares in two affiliates of CJ Corp were weak
after the conglomerate said that it would sell its 543.5 billion
won stake in Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd to the
units.
CJ Cheiljedang Corp lost 3.5 percent, while CJ O
Shopping Co Ltd underperformed the market with a 0.9
percent rise.
In contrast, shares in Samsung Life jumped 5.7 percent as
CJ's move helped lift stock overhang, analysts said.
"As the market already was expecting the sale to take place
prior to Sept 3, this should be neutral to sentiment, and may
even provide short-term relief given the overhang," Goldman
Sachs said in a report.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)