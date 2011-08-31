SEOUL, Sept 1 Seoul shares may start the new month on a positive note on Thursday following gains in U.S. and European peers, set to rise for a sixth consecutive session.

"South Korean stocks are in a technical rebound phase. They will stretch their gaining streak today, as foreign investors are sensitive to U.S. and European stock markets," Kim Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung Securities, said.

"But momentum may ease today following sharp rises in recent sessions," he added.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.97 percent at 1,880.11 points on Wednesday, with foreign investors extending buying into a second session.

Sentiment turned dramatically in recent days on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will again intervene to support the economy.

But in August, the benchmark still posted its worst monthly run since the global financial crisis amid fears of another downturn.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:05 GMT-------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,218.89 0.49% 5.970 USD/JPY 76.67 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.234 -- 0.058 SPOT GOLD $1,824.74 0.08% 1.440 US CRUDE CLc1 $88.77 -0.05% -0.040 DOW JONES 11613.53 0.46% 53.58 ASIA ADRS 125.70 1.43% 1.77 --------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Wall St ends worst month in year on upbeat note *Bonds fall but set for best month since late 2008 *Swiss franc jumps as govt to 'live with' strength *Brent crude gains on US gasoline drawdown

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYUNDAI MOTOR , KIA MOTORS

Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors, which rank fifth in global car sales, will report global vehicle sales for August Thursday afternoon.

CJ CORP , SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE

Conglomerate CJ Corp said on Wednesday that it would sell its 543.5 billion won ($507 million) stake in Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd to affiliates to meet holding company regulations.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS , LG DISPLAY

Japan's Sony Corp , Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd will merge their liquid-crystal display operations using $2.6 billion of government-backed funds to fend off growing competition from rivals in South Korea and Taiwan. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)