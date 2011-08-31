SEOUL, Sept 1 Seoul shares may start the new
month on a positive note on Thursday following gains in U.S. and
European peers, set to rise for a sixth consecutive session.
"South Korean stocks are in a technical rebound phase. They
will stretch their gaining streak today, as foreign investors
are sensitive to U.S. and European stock markets," Kim
Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung Securities, said.
"But momentum may ease today following sharp rises in recent
sessions," he added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 1.97 percent at 1,880.11 points on Wednesday, with foreign
investors extending buying into a second session.
Sentiment turned dramatically in recent days on expectations
the U.S. Federal Reserve will again intervene to support the
economy.
But in August, the benchmark still posted its worst monthly
run since the global financial crisis amid fears of another
downturn.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:05 GMT-------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,218.89 0.49% 5.970
USD/JPY 76.67 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.234 -- 0.058
SPOT GOLD $1,824.74 0.08% 1.440
US CRUDE CLc1 $88.77 -0.05% -0.040
DOW JONES 11613.53 0.46% 53.58
ASIA ADRS 125.70 1.43% 1.77
---------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
*Wall St ends worst month in year on upbeat note
*Bonds fall but set for best month since late 2008
*Swiss franc jumps as govt to 'live with' strength
*Brent crude gains on US gasoline drawdown
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MOTOR , KIA MOTORS
Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors, which rank fifth
in global car sales, will report global vehicle sales for August
Thursday afternoon.
CJ CORP , SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE
Conglomerate CJ Corp said on Wednesday that it would sell
its 543.5 billion won ($507 million) stake in Samsung Life
Insurance Co Ltd to affiliates to meet holding company
regulations.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS , LG DISPLAY
Japan's Sony Corp , Toshiba Corp and
Hitachi Ltd will merge their liquid-crystal display
operations using $2.6 billion of government-backed funds to fend
off growing competition from rivals in South Korea and Taiwan.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)