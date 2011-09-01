* KOSPI up 0.03 pct as foreign buying extends into 3rd session

* Institutional, retail selling weighs

* CJ affiliates weak, Samsung Life rallies (Updates to close)

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Sept 1 South Korean stocks ended little changed on Thursday, with foreign investors buying the most in nearly two months but institutional and retail selling capping gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.03 percent at 1,880.70 points, paring most of its earlier gains following a five-day rally.

Foreign investors snapped up 1.09 trillion won ($1 billion) worth of shares, the biggest daily net purchase since July 8.

"The KOSPI recently rebounded strongly after falling sharper than its peers. There is a desire for profit-taking around the 1,900-point-level," said Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

"The market will try to continue to recover in September, but it will be difficult to find a direction as investors are awaiting major events such as (US President Barack) Obama's speech and the FOMC's meeting," he said.

In August, the KOSPI posted its worst monthly loss since the global financial crisis, although sentiment turned dramatically in recent days on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will again intervene to support the economy.

"There are a number of events and data due in September which could raise uncertainty," said Lawrence Kim, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

Chipmakers gained ground, with Samsung Electronics up 3.63 percent and Hynix Semiconductor inching up 0.52 percent.

The insurance sector was the top performer, led by Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd , which jumped 5.53 percent after CJ Corp said that it would sell its 543.5 billion won stake in the life insurer. ID:nL4E7JV1KT]

In contrast, two units of CJ which will buy the stake lost, with CJ Cheiljedang Corp down 2.75 percent and CJ O Shopping Co Ltd slipping 1.55 percent.

"As the market already was expecting the sale to take place prior to Sept 3, this should be neutral to sentiment, and may even provide short-term relief given the overhang," Goldman Sachs said in a report.

Shipper STX Pan Ocean firmed 3.61 percent, leading the sector's gain after the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index , which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, jumped to its highest in nearly eight months on Wednesday.

Shares in LG Uplus , rose 1.71 percent even after the mobile carrier announced an annual mobile tariff savings plan worth 274 billion won.

Losers outnumbered gainers by 456 to 369.

The KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 rose 0.41 percent or 1 points to 242.50.

The KOSPI 200 spot index rose 0.09 points to 242.37. The junior Kosdaq market finished down 0.65 percent at 490.22.

Move on day +0.03 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -8.30 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1066.850 Korean Won) (Additional Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)