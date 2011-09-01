SEOUL, Sept 2 South Korean stocks are seen under pressure on Friday following a six-session rebound from steep falls, after their U.S. peers fell on caution ahead of a key labour market report.

"Caution ahead of major events next week in the United States and Europe will weigh on the KOSPI after the bounceback that saw the benchmark reach as high as 1,928.4 points yesterday," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished flat at 1,880.70 points on Thursday after rising as much as 2.6 percent earlier in the session.

Wall Street's four-day rally ground to a halt on Thursday, with investors looking pessimistically towards jobs data due later on Friday expected to underscore fears the economy is headed for another recession.

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYUNDAI MOTOR , KIA MOTORS

Hyundai Motor America said its August sales rose 9 percent from a year earlier, while Kia Motors America said its sales jumped 27 percent during the same period.

Meanwhile, Steve S Yang, chief executive of Hyundai Motor, said on Thursday that the carmaker aims to boost its vehicle sales in Europe by a quarter to 500,000 units next year, the Maeil Business Newspaper reported.