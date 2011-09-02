* KOSPI down 1.1 pct as investors book profits

* Shipbuilders lose; domestic-oriented telcos, retailers rise

* Ahnlab rallies on founder election talk (Updates to mid-session)

SEOUL, Sept 2 Seoul shares traded lower on Friday, as investors took profits following a six-session rebound from steep falls, with caution lingering ahead of a U.S. labour market report and other major events.

Foreign investors turned net sellers after three sessions of buying, while institutional investors extended selling and retail investors turned net buyers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.09 percent to 1,860.17 points as of 0236 GMT after briefly moving into positive territory earlier in the session.

"Foreign buying is taking a pause after leading the market's recent sharp rises. Institutional investors also want to check big events next week such as (U.S. President Barack) Obama's speech and China's CPI announcement," said Chun Jong-kyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

Wall Street's four-day rally ground to a halt on Thursday, with investors looking pessimistically towards jobs data due later on Friday expected to underscore fears the economy is headed for another recession.

"Caution ahead of major events next week in the United States and Europe will weigh on the KOSPI after the bounceback that saw the benchmark reach as high as 1,928.4 points yesterday," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

Shipbuilders were among the worst performers after their recent rallies, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering tumbling 5.2 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries down 4.5 percent.

Auto, chemical and refinery issues also lost ground after recent rises. Hyundai Motor fell 1.7 percent, while LG Chem declined 3.7 percent and S-Oil slid 3.7 percent.

Investors turned their eyes on domestic-oriented stocks such as retailers and telecom firms, with Hyundai Department Store rising 2.5 percent and LG Uplus inching up 0.4 percent.

Shares in Ahnlab Inc , a security solutions provider, soared by the daily limit of 15 percent after a newspaper reported company founder, chairman of the board and biggest shareholder Ahn Chul-soo may run in the upcoming Seoul mayoral race.

Steel pipe makers also rallied following media reports that South Korean President Lee Myung-bak may discuss with his Russian counterpart in November a gas pipeline project involving Russia and the two Koreas.

Park Geun-hye, the frontrunner for South Korea's next president, also expressed support for the project on Thursday, saying it would help build trust between the two Koreas, Yonhap News reported.

Dong Yang Steel Pipe , a maker of steel pipes for gas transport, surged by the intraday limit of 15 percent, extending gains into a second straight session. Peer Histeel also jumped 15 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)