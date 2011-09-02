* KOSPI down 1.1 pct as investors book profits
* Shipbuilders lose; domestic-oriented telcos, retailers
rise
* Ahnlab rallies on founder election talk
(Updates to mid-session)
SEOUL, Sept 2 Seoul shares traded lower on
Friday, as investors took profits following a six-session
rebound from steep falls, with caution lingering ahead of a U.S.
labour market report and other major events.
Foreign investors turned net sellers after three sessions of
buying, while institutional investors extended selling and
retail investors turned net buyers.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.09 percent to 1,860.17 points as of 0236 GMT after
briefly moving into positive territory earlier in the session.
"Foreign buying is taking a pause after leading the market's
recent sharp rises. Institutional investors also want to check
big events next week such as (U.S. President Barack) Obama's
speech and China's CPI announcement," said Chun Jong-kyu, an
analyst at Samsung Securities.
Wall Street's four-day rally ground to a halt on Thursday,
with investors looking pessimistically towards jobs data due
later on Friday expected to underscore fears the economy is
headed for another recession.
"Caution ahead of major events next week in the United
States and Europe will weigh on the KOSPI after the bounceback
that saw the benchmark reach as high as 1,928.4 points
yesterday," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.
Shipbuilders were among the worst performers after their
recent rallies, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
tumbling 5.2 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries
down 4.5 percent.
Auto, chemical and refinery issues also lost ground after
recent rises. Hyundai Motor fell 1.7 percent, while
LG Chem declined 3.7 percent and S-Oil
slid 3.7 percent.
Investors turned their eyes on domestic-oriented stocks such
as retailers and telecom firms, with Hyundai Department Store
rising 2.5 percent and LG Uplus inching
up 0.4 percent.
Shares in Ahnlab Inc , a security solutions
provider, soared by the daily limit of 15 percent after a
newspaper reported company founder, chairman of the board and
biggest shareholder Ahn Chul-soo may run in the upcoming Seoul
mayoral race.
Steel pipe makers also rallied following media reports that
South Korean President Lee Myung-bak may discuss with his
Russian counterpart in November a gas pipeline project involving
Russia and the two Koreas.
Park Geun-hye, the frontrunner for South Korea's next
president, also expressed support for the project on Thursday,
saying it would help build trust between the two Koreas, Yonhap
News reported.
Dong Yang Steel Pipe , a maker of steel pipes for
gas transport, surged by the intraday limit of 15 percent,
extending gains into a second straight session. Peer Histeel
also jumped 15 percent.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)