SEOUL, Sept 5 Seoul shares are seen opening weaker on Monday as abysmal U.S. jobs data raised fears of another economic recession in a major export market for South Korean products.

"The market will come under selling pressure as weak U.S. data will prompt investors to lock in profits from the market's strong gains last week," said Lee Seung-woo, a market analyst at Daewoo Securities.

"Expectations for U.S. stimulus measures have grown with the weak data and that will provide some downside support this week. Investors are likely to take cautious approach, with holidays ahead early next week in the home market."

The U.S. stocks closed down more than 2 percent after abysmal jobs report showed no growth in nonfarm jobs in August. The disappointing data will add pressure on the Federal Reserve to provide more monetary stimulus to the economy and investors are now seen turning to President Barack Obama's speech on Thursday on jobs.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.69 percent to 1,867.75 points on Friday, rising 5 percent in the week. --------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:14 GMT --------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,173.97 -2.53% -30.450 USD/JPY 76.92 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.994 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,883.54 -0.01% -0.260 US CRUDE CLc1 $86.15 -0.35% -0.300 DOW JONES 11240.26 -2.20% -253.31 ASIA ADRS 121.53 -2.41% -3.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *U.S. labor market woes sink Wall Street *US bonds gain on Fed bond purchase hopes *Dollar trending lower;focus on Fed after jobs data *Oil falls as U.S. job growth stalls

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The world's No.2 handset maker may rise after it said late on Friday that its handset share in the Korean market jumped to 69 percent in August and sales of a new version of flagship smartphone Galaxy S also grew to 1.26 million units last month.

HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR

The world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker may move after its creditors-turned-shareholders decided to extend due diligence by one week to Sept. 9 to give bidders more time before making final offer for their stakes worth some $2 billion up for sale.

HYUNDAI E&C

Hyundai Engineering & Construction may rise after the company said on Sunday it had won a $434 million order to build a national museum in Qatar. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)