SEOUL, Oct 31 Seoul shares may open cautiously
on Monday with investors pausing after sharp gains in recent
sessions, but better-than-expected South Korean economic data
could lend stocks some support.
"Shares will probably take a breather today following their
latest gains. Some resistance is expected near the market's
120-day moving average (of 1,967.50 points)," said Kim
Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.
Data showing South Korea's industrial output in September
rose a faster-than-expected 1.1 percent from August may boost
investor confidence.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.39 percent at 1,929.48 points on Friday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,285.09 0.04% 0.500
USD/JPY 75.76 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.324 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,741.35 0.11% 1.910
US CRUDE CLc1 $93.51 0.20% 0.190
DOW JONES 12231.11 0.18% 22.56
ASIA ADRS 126.19 -0.27% -0.34
---------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Wall St, finishing flat, posts 4 weeks of gains
>Bond prices up as higher yields attract buyers
>Dollar touches new low on yen, euro holds firm
>Oil falls on EU rescue deal skepticism
STOCKS TO WATCH
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
The world's top computer memory chip maker said on Friday
that it expected Thailand's floods to dampen sales of personal
computers and prices of DRAM chips used in PCs.
Sony Corp , struggling with a loss-making television
business, is considering dissolving its LCD joint venture with
South Korea's Samsung electronics in a bid to cut
costs.
WIRELESS CARRIERS
The number of smart phone subscribers in South Korea, one of
the world's most wired countries, hit 20 million last week, as
some 40 percent of the country's citizens signed up to use the
mobile device, the state telecoms regulator said on
Sunday.
KB FINANCIAL GROUP
KB Financial Group, which owns South Korea's top mortgage
lender Kookmin Bank, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit
rose more than six-fold, helped by normalising loan-loss
provisions, but it still fell short of forecasts.
LCD MAKERS
South Korea's antitrust regulator said on Sunday it had
fined 10 Korean and Taiwanese thin-film transistor (TFT)-liquid
crystal display (LCD) makers a total of 194 billion won ($176
million) for fixing product prices.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)