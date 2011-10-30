SEOUL, Oct 31 Seoul shares may open cautiously on Monday with investors pausing after sharp gains in recent sessions, but better-than-expected South Korean economic data could lend stocks some support.

"Shares will probably take a breather today following their latest gains. Some resistance is expected near the market's 120-day moving average (of 1,967.50 points)," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

Data showing South Korea's industrial output in September rose a faster-than-expected 1.1 percent from August may boost investor confidence.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.39 percent at 1,929.48 points on Friday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,285.09 0.04% 0.500 USD/JPY 75.76 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.324 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,741.35 0.11% 1.910 US CRUDE CLc1 $93.51 0.20% 0.190 DOW JONES 12231.11 0.18% 22.56 ASIA ADRS 126.19 -0.27% -0.34 --------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St, finishing flat, posts 4 weeks of gains >Bond prices up as higher yields attract buyers >Dollar touches new low on yen, euro holds firm >Oil falls on EU rescue deal skepticism

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The world's top computer memory chip maker said on Friday that it expected Thailand's floods to dampen sales of personal computers and prices of DRAM chips used in PCs.

Sony Corp , struggling with a loss-making television business, is considering dissolving its LCD joint venture with South Korea's Samsung electronics in a bid to cut costs.

WIRELESS CARRIERS

The number of smart phone subscribers in South Korea, one of the world's most wired countries, hit 20 million last week, as some 40 percent of the country's citizens signed up to use the mobile device, the state telecoms regulator said on Sunday.

KB FINANCIAL GROUP

KB Financial Group, which owns South Korea's top mortgage lender Kookmin Bank, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit rose more than six-fold, helped by normalising loan-loss provisions, but it still fell short of forecasts.

LCD MAKERS

South Korea's antitrust regulator said on Sunday it had fined 10 Korean and Taiwanese thin-film transistor (TFT)-liquid crystal display (LCD) makers a total of 194 billion won ($176 million) for fixing product prices. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)