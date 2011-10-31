* KOSPI hovers below 120-day moving average
* Institutional selling pressures market
* Banks, retailers fall; chipmakers gain
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 31 Seoul shares traded nearly flat on
Monday with investors pausing after sharp gains in recent
sessions, with falls in banks and retailers including KB
Financial Group and Lotte Shopping
weighing on the market.
"At the index's current level near its 120-day moving
average, upside momentum has weakened as investors do not see
compelling reasons to buy more," said Lee Jae-hoon, a market
analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
"The worst fears about Europe have eased, but this is still
an ongoing process. The market wants to see progress and
details, such as how much help it gets from emerging economies
and the IMF," Lee added.
European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said in
a newspaper interview the euro zone sovereign debt crisis was
not yet over and that it was too early for the all-clear
signal.
Europe should not expect China to ride to the rescue as its
"saviour" from the debt crisis, though Beijing will do what it
can to help a friend in need, state-run news agency Xinhua said
on a commentary on Sunday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.14 percent at 1,932.23 points as of 0152 GMT, hovering below
its 120-day moving average of around 1,965 points.
Lotte Shopping Co Ltd, South Korea's No.1 retailer, declined
2.5 percent after five sessions of gains, and Shinsegae Co Ltd
shed 2.8 percent.
KB Financial Group fell 2.8 percent after two straight
gaining sessions, and Shinhan Financial Group lost
1.7 percent.
Shares in LG Display , the world's No.2 flat
panel maker, fell 1 percent after South Korea's antitrust
regulator said on Sunday it had fined 10 Korean and Taiwanese
thin-film transistor (TFT)-liquid crystal display (LCD) makers
including LG Display a total of 194 billion won ($176 million)
for fixing product prices.
Memory chip makers outperformed, helped by gains in U.S.
Philadelphia semiconductor index .
Samsung Electronics , the world's No.1 memory
chip maker, rose 2.4 percent and Hynix Semiconductor
, the world's No.2, advanced 0.9 percent.
Daelim Industrial climbed 1.7 percent after the
company said on Monday it had received a 1.4 trillion won ($1.3
billion) order to build a power plant for state-controlled Saudi
Electricity.
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)