* KOSPI hovers below 120-day moving average

* Institutional selling pressures market

* Samsung Elec rallies on positive outlook

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 31 Seoul shares gave up earlier gains and ended down on Monday, with investors pausing after sharp rises in recent sessions and falls in banks including KB Financial Group weighing.

"The market is taking a breather following recent, near uninterrupted gains," said Park Suk-hyun, a market analyst at KTB Securities.

Park added that buying appetite was weak near the main index's 120-day moving average of 1,965.52 points, with a "strong economic backdrop" needed to lift it further.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.06 percent at 1,909.03 points.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 127.2 billion won ($115.1 million) worth of stocks, while institutions sold a net 260 billion won.

Samsung Electronics finished up 2.4 percent, lifted by positive brokerage notes.

"Samsung Electronics' strength in smartphones will continue," said Jin Seong-hye, an analyst at Hyundai Securities in a note on Monday, forecasting a 17 percent rise in its smartphone output rise in the fourth quarter from the quarter before.

Hyundai Securities raised its target price on the world's No.2 handset maker to 1.2 million won from the previous 1.1 million won.

Hynix Semiconductor , the world's No.2 memory chip maker, outperformed, edging down 0.2 percent after gains in the U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index .

KB Financial Group fell 3.6 percent after two straight gaining sessions, and Shinhan Financial Group lost 3.5 percent.

"Banking stocks are under pressure following their recent significant gains. It is a technical correction, and not particularly fundamentals-related," said Sung Byung-soo, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Shares in SK Securities spiked 7.6 percent after local media reports SK Group made official its intent to sell a stake in the brokerage owned by its affiliate SK Networks .

An SK Group spokesman told Reuters the group was seeking "the most optimal sales plan," following a recent order by Korea's Fair Trade Commission that SK Networks sell its entire 22.7 percent stake in SK Securities within one year.

LG Display , the world's No.2 flat panel maker, fell 1.9 percent after South Korea's antitrust regulator said on Sunday it had fined 10 Korean and Taiwanese thin-film transistor (TFT)-liquid crystal display (LCD) makers including LG Display a total of 194 billion won ($176 million) for fixing product prices.

Retailers eased, with Lotte Shopping Co Ltd , South Korea's No.1 retailer, declining 5.2 percent after five sessions of gains, and Shinsegae Co Ltd shedding 3.3 percent.

The KOSPI 200 index ended down 1.03 percent at 249.88 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 0.02 percent to 490.69 points.

Move on day -1.06 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -6.92 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1105.050 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Jumin Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)