* KOSPI hovers below 120-day moving average
* Institutional selling pressures market
* Samsung Elec rallies on positive outlook
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 31 Seoul shares gave up earlier gains
and ended down on Monday, with investors pausing after sharp
rises in recent sessions and falls in banks including KB
Financial Group weighing.
"The market is taking a breather following recent, near
uninterrupted gains," said Park Suk-hyun, a market analyst at
KTB Securities.
Park added that buying appetite was weak near the main
index's 120-day moving average of 1,965.52 points, with a
"strong economic backdrop" needed to lift it further.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 1.06 percent at 1,909.03 points.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 127.2 billion won
($115.1 million) worth of stocks, while institutions sold a net
260 billion won.
Samsung Electronics finished up 2.4 percent,
lifted by positive brokerage notes.
"Samsung Electronics' strength in smartphones will
continue," said Jin Seong-hye, an analyst at Hyundai Securities
in a note on Monday, forecasting a 17 percent rise in its
smartphone output rise in the fourth quarter from the quarter
before.
Hyundai Securities raised its target price on the world's
No.2 handset maker to 1.2 million won from the previous 1.1
million won.
Hynix Semiconductor , the world's No.2 memory
chip maker, outperformed, edging down 0.2 percent after gains in
the U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index .
KB Financial Group fell 3.6 percent after two straight
gaining sessions, and Shinhan Financial Group lost
3.5 percent.
"Banking stocks are under pressure following their recent
significant gains. It is a technical correction, and not
particularly fundamentals-related," said Sung Byung-soo, an
analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
Shares in SK Securities spiked 7.6 percent after
local media reports SK Group made official its intent to sell a
stake in the brokerage owned by its affiliate SK Networks
.
An SK Group spokesman told Reuters the group was seeking
"the most optimal sales plan," following a recent order by
Korea's Fair Trade Commission that SK Networks sell its entire
22.7 percent stake in SK Securities within one year.
LG Display , the world's No.2 flat panel maker,
fell 1.9 percent after South Korea's antitrust regulator said on
Sunday it had fined 10 Korean and Taiwanese thin-film transistor
(TFT)-liquid crystal display (LCD) makers including LG Display a
total of 194 billion won ($176 million) for fixing product
prices.
Retailers eased, with Lotte Shopping Co Ltd ,
South Korea's No.1 retailer, declining 5.2 percent after five
sessions of gains, and Shinsegae Co Ltd shedding 3.3
percent.
The KOSPI 200 index ended down 1.03 percent at
249.88 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 0.02
percent to 490.69 points.
Move on day -1.06 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -6.92 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1105.050 Korean Won)
(Additional reporting by Jumin Park; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)