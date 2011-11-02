SEOUL Nov 3 Seoul shares may open higher on Thursday after comments from the Federal Reserve that it was prepared to do more for the economy, but gains are likely to be limited amid persistent euro zone uncertainty.

"The market is likely to be lifted by the Fed's remarks on possible additional economic support measures," said Lawrence Kim, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday slashed its forecast for growth, raised projections for unemployment and said it was mulling the possibility of buying more mortgage debt to spur a struggling recovery.

Kim however added that rises would be stifled by uncertainties such as the euro zone's ongoing debt problems.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.6 percent at 1,898.01 points on Wednesday.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:22GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,237.90 1.61% 19.620 USD/JPY 78.05 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.989 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD $1,738.84 0.07% 1.140 US CRUDE CLc1 $93.01 0.54% 0.500 DOW JONES 11836.04 1.53% 178.08 ASIA ADRS 119.50 1.31% 1.55 --------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St on edge over Greece but Bernanke soothes >Bonds steady to lower as Fed cuts growth outlook >Euro gains after 3-day sell-off in volatile trade >Oil mixed weighing Europe woes, fed

STOCKS TO WATCH

UTILITY FIRMS

Russian and South Korean utility companies have reached an agreement on a preliminary roadmap to start construction of a gas pipeline connecting the two countries via North Korea by 2013, with supply expected to commence in 2017, according to a local media report.

SHIPPING FIRMS

Shipping firms like STX Pan Ocean may come under pressure after the Baltic Dry Index , which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 2.8 percent overnight. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)