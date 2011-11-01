* Foreign buying lifts market

* Samsung Elec nears earlier record high on bullish outlook

* POSCO, LG Elec fall on negative rating agency assessments

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 1 Seoul shares erased earlier falls and ended nearly flat on Tuesday, supported by rallies in technology and auto stocks including Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor .

"Investors appear to have decided the failure of MF Global, which sent U.S. shares down sharply, will not likely trigger a systematic risk on a global scale," said Kwak Joong-bo, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

MF Global Holdings , the futures broker that made big bets on European sovereign debt, filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, making it the biggest U.S. casualty of the euro-zone crisis.

"The market is seeking to settle more comfortably at 1,900 points as investors eye details from Europe," Kwak added.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 139 billion won ($125.4 million) worth of stocks, picking up shares for a third-straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.03 percent at 1,909.63 points.

Samsung Electronics finished up 2.3 percent at 990,000 won, nearing its record high of 1,014,000 won hit in January this year.

"I expect Samsung Electronics shares to hit a fresh historical high within this year," said Koo Ja-woo, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.

"The fact that it did so well in the third quarter, despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, and is expected to do even better in the fourth quarter and next year is drawing a lot of appetite."

Shares in Hynix Semiconductor , the world's No.2 memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics, advanced 4.6 percent.

POSCO fell 2.1 percent after Standard & Poors' downgraded its rating on the world's No.3 steelmaker citing slowing demand for steel and a rise in competitive pressure.

LG Electronics also fell 2.4 percent after Fitch Ratings revised the firm's outlook to negative from stable.

Shares of Lotte Chilsung advanced 2.4 percent after Coca Cola Korea raised prices of its key line of beverages, fuelling hopes the South Korean beverage maker may make similar moves.

Automakers advanced on solid monthly sales data.

Hyundai Motor gained 2 percent just ahead of its October sales results, which showed monthly sales jumped 13.6 percent from a year before.

Kia Motors climbed 3.3 percent after reporting October sales rose 10.8 percent year-on-year.

Shares in Korea Life Insurance jumped 11.6 percent after the insurer said late on Monday it plans to buy back 26 million shares over next three months to boost shareholder value.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance rose 0.6 percent after the company reported after the market close on Monday that it saw a net profit of 60 billion won for September, up 129 percent from a year ago.

SK Telecom rose 2 percent after SK Holdings said it planned to buy 270 billion won worth of shares in its telecom affiliate.

Losses in banks continued to weigh, as KB Financial Group fell 1.6 percent and Shinhan Financial Group shed 1.8 percent.

Youngone Corp rallied 7.4 percent amid expectations the clothes manufacturer and supplier would see solid earnings as winter approaches.

The KOSPI 200 index ended up 0.02 percent at 249.92 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 0.34 percent to 492.36 points.

Move on day +0.03 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -6.9 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1108.200 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)