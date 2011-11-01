SEOUL, Nov 2 Seoul shares are set to open lower
on Wednesday after sharp falls on Wall Street on fears Greek
voters could snuff out a bailout plan designed to contain the
euro zone debt crisis.
"Developments in Greece have reignited fears about the debt
situation in Europe," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at
Tong Yang Securities.
The Greek government faced possible collapse on Tuesday as
ruling party lawmakers demanded Prime Minister George Papandreou
resign for throwing the nation's euro membership into jeopardy
with a shock call for a referendum.
"Shares across all sectors will come under pressure," Lee
added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.03 percent at 1,909.63 points on Tuesday.
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:54 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,218.28 -2.79% -35.020
USD/JPY 78.36 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.991 -- -0.125
SPOT GOLD $1,714.52 -0.26% -4.430
US CRUDE CLc1 $91.40 -0.86% -0.790
DOW JONES 11657.96 -2.48% -297.05
ASIA ADRS 117.95 -2.23% -2.69
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Greek vote brings uncertainty back to Wall St
>Greece risks meltdown after bailout vote bombshell
>Euro selloff pauses as attention turns to Fed
>Brent oil slips on EU turmoil, weak economic data
STOCKS TO WATCH
WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS
Woori Finance posted after the market close on Tuesday 8.3
percent year-on-year growth in third quarter net profit to 520
billion won ($469.2 million).
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES
Samsung Heavy Industries said on Tuesday its third quarter
net profit fell 53 percent from a year before to 132 billion
won.
SK TELECOM , KT CORP
South Korea's top mobile carrier SK Telecom and
second-ranked KT Corp said in statements on Wednesday they would
roll out Apple Inc's latest iPhone in the country on
Nov. 11.
HYUNDAI MOTOR
Hyundai Motor said after the market close on Tuesday that
its monthly sales for October rose 13.6 percent from a year ago.
($1 = 1108.200 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)