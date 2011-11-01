SEOUL, Nov 2 Seoul shares are set to open lower on Wednesday after sharp falls on Wall Street on fears Greek voters could snuff out a bailout plan designed to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

"Developments in Greece have reignited fears about the debt situation in Europe," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

The Greek government faced possible collapse on Tuesday as ruling party lawmakers demanded Prime Minister George Papandreou resign for throwing the nation's euro membership into jeopardy with a shock call for a referendum.

"Shares across all sectors will come under pressure," Lee added.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.03 percent at 1,909.63 points on Tuesday.

----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:54 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,218.28 -2.79% -35.020 USD/JPY 78.36 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.991 -- -0.125 SPOT GOLD $1,714.52 -0.26% -4.430 US CRUDE CLc1 $91.40 -0.86% -0.790 DOW JONES 11657.96 -2.48% -297.05 ASIA ADRS 117.95 -2.23% -2.69 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS

Woori Finance posted after the market close on Tuesday 8.3 percent year-on-year growth in third quarter net profit to 520 billion won ($469.2 million).

SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Samsung Heavy Industries said on Tuesday its third quarter net profit fell 53 percent from a year before to 132 billion won.

SK TELECOM , KT CORP

South Korea's top mobile carrier SK Telecom and second-ranked KT Corp said in statements on Wednesday they would roll out Apple Inc's latest iPhone in the country on Nov. 11.

HYUNDAI MOTOR

Hyundai Motor said after the market close on Tuesday that its monthly sales for October rose 13.6 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 1108.200 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)