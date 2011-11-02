* Renewed Greek worries, foreign selling send shares lower
* Automakers, defensive stocks outperform
* Banks, crude oil refiners lag
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 2 Seoul shares fell on Wednesday, hit
by concern that a Greek referendum could snuff out a bailout
plan designed to contain the euro zone debt crisis, and
pressured by declines in banks and refiners including KB
Financial Group and S-Oil
"Greek risk is again hurting investor sentiment, and
combined with overriding macroeconomic uncertainty, we are
seeing some profit-taking moves," said Bae Sung-young, a market
analyst at Hyundai Securities.
The Greek government faced possible collapse on Tuesday as
ruling party lawmakers demanded Prime Minister George Papandreou
resign for throwing the nation's euro membership into jeopardy
with a shock call for a referendum.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 181.2 billion Korean
won ($162.7 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap four
consecutive sessions of buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.43 percent at 1,882.33 points as of 0209 GMT.
Declines were led by banks and crude oil refiners.
Shares in KB Financial Group lost 3.6 percent and Shinhan
Financial Group shed 3.2 percent.
Woori Finance Holdings shares fell 4.2 percent
after the company reported late on Tuesday that its third
quarter operating profit fell nearly 11 percent from a year
before period.
Crude oil refiners came under pressure, weighed further by
the weakening won , which tends to increase the cost of
importing crude oil.
Shares in S-Oil , the country's No.3 refiner,
declined 3 percent, and SK Innovation , the country's
No.1, fell 3.6 percent.
Shipbuilders also lost ground. The sector is more sensitive
to economic cycles and was also hurt by weak earnings released
after the market's close on Tuesday.
Shares in Samsung Heavy Industries fell 5.3
percent after the company reported a 53 percent year-on-year
fall in third quarter net profit.
Hyundai Heavy Industries declined 5.2 percent
and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding fell 4.4 percent.
But automakers outperformed following their strong set of
October monthly sales.
Hyundai Motor edged up 0.4 percent after
reporting 13.6 percent year-on-year growth in sales after the
closing bell.
Kia Motors advanced 1.1 percent.
Defensive issues outperformed as investor preference for
safer and less cyclical sectors grew.
KT&G , the tobacco and ginseng manufacturer, rose
0.3 percent and Lotte Chilsung , a beverage maker,
advanced 2.3 percent.
($1 = 1113.900 Korean Won)
(Editing by Ken Wills)