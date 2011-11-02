(Corrects foreign selling figure in fifth paragraph)

* Renewed Greek worries, foreign selling push shares lower

* Banks, brokerages lag

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 2 Seoul shares ended down 0.6 percent on Wednesday, hit by renewed fears about Greece, but firm gains in automakers and nuclear power-related firms including Hyundai Motor and KEPCO Engineering & Construction helped trim falls.

"Greek risks persist, but the market was able to cut falls thanks to strength in certain sectors such as autos and nuclear power," said Lee Seung-woo, a market analyst at Daewoo Securities.

Lee added however that caution on Europe was likely to keep investors in check and the main share index in a "narrow range."

The Greek government faced possible collapse on Tuesday as ruling party lawmakers demanded Prime Minister George Papandreou resign for throwing the nation's euro membership into jeopardy with a shock call for a referendum.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 351 billion won ($315.1 million) worth of stocks, snapping four consecutive sessions of buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.6 percent at 1,898.01 points.

Nuclear power issues rallied amid order expectations.

With a Vietnamese leader scheduled to visit South Korea next week there was market talk of nuclear power facility orders from the country being timed with the trip, said Kim Seung-cheol, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

Nuclear power plant designer KEPCO Engineering & Construction jumped 15 percent. Shares in KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering , which maintains and operates nuclear facilities, spiked 7.9 percent.

Automakers outperformed following strong October sales data.

Hyundai Motor edged up 0.2 percent after reporting 13.6 percent year-on-year growth in sales after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Kia Motors advanced 1.9 percent.

Falls in banks weighed, with shares in KB Financial Group shedding 1.8 percent and Hana Financial Group declining 2.1 percent.

Woori Finance Holdings fell 2.4 percent after the company reported late on Tuesday that its third quarter operating profit fell nearly 11 percent from a year before.

Brokerages came under pressure with the stock market correction.

Woori Investment & Securities lost 3.2 percent and Mirae Asset Securities shed 4.2 percent.

Economic worries and weak earnings took a toll on shipbuilders. Samsung Heavy Industries fell 3.4 percent after the company reported a 53 percent year-on-year fall in third quarter net profit.

Hyundai Heavy Industries declined 4.5 percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding fell 2.9 percent.

Defensive issues outperformed as investor preference for less cyclical sectors grew.

LG Household , a soap and household product maker, gained 1.2 percent and beverage producer Lotte Chilsung advanced 4 percent.

The KOSPI 200 index ended down 0.76 percent at 248.03 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 0.23 percent to 493.49 points.

Move on day -0.61 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -7.46 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1113.900 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)