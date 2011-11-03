* Foreign selling pressures market

* LG Elec, Display tumble on rumour of LG Elec rights offer

* Refiners, airlines lag; defensives outperform

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 3 Seoul shares fell on Thursday, pushed down by the persistent uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's debt problems and sharp drops in technology stocks like LG Electronics , which was hit by rumours of a rights issue.

"The market simply lacks momentum to move comfortably through the psychologically significant 1,900 point level," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

"How the current conflicts surrounding Greece and debt resolution efforts in Europe progress will be closely tracked."

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 90 billion won ($80.2 million) worth of stocks, poised to offload shares for a second straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.3 percent at 1,873.27 points as of 0211 GMT, poised to decline for a second straight session.

LG Electronics tumbled 11 percent to its lowest in five weeks amid market talk the world's No.3 handset maker was planning a rights offer worth some 1 trillion won ($891.4 million).

Shares in LG Display , in which LG Electronics is the top shareholder with an around 38 percent stake, was also down 7.6 percent.

Banks and shipyards lost ground on economic jitters.

KB Financial Group was down 3 percent and Shinhan Financial Group shed 2.5 percent.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering fell 4.4 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries dropped 3.4 percent.

Refiners and airlines retreated as the won weakened, pointing to higher costs of importing crude oil and jet fuel.

Shares in SK Innovation , the country's top crude oil refiner, fell 2.4 percent and Asiana Airlines shed 2.1 percent.

Defensive sectors outperformed as investors sought relative safety.

Lotte Shopping , a discount chain and department store operator, rose 1.5 percent and food conglomerate CJ Corp climbed 0.6 percent.

($1 = 1121.850 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)