* Foreign selling pressures market
* LG Elec, Display tumble on rumour of LG Elec rights offer
* Refiners, airlines lag; defensives outperform
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 3 Seoul shares fell on Thursday,
pushed down by the persistent uncertainty surrounding the euro
zone's debt problems and sharp drops in technology stocks like
LG Electronics , which was hit by rumours of a rights
issue.
"The market simply lacks momentum to move comfortably
through the psychologically significant 1,900 point level," said
Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
"How the current conflicts surrounding Greece and debt
resolution efforts in Europe progress will be closely tracked."
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 90 billion won
($80.2 million) worth of stocks, poised to offload shares for a
second straight session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.3 percent at 1,873.27 points as of 0211 GMT, poised to
decline for a second straight session.
LG Electronics tumbled 11 percent to its lowest
in five weeks amid market talk the world's No.3 handset maker
was planning a rights offer worth some 1 trillion won ($891.4
million).
Shares in LG Display , in which LG Electronics is
the top shareholder with an around 38 percent stake, was also
down 7.6 percent.
Banks and shipyards lost ground on economic jitters.
KB Financial Group was down 3 percent and
Shinhan Financial Group shed 2.5 percent.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering fell
4.4 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries dropped 3.4
percent.
Refiners and airlines retreated as the won weakened,
pointing to higher costs of importing crude oil and jet fuel.
Shares in SK Innovation , the country's top crude
oil refiner, fell 2.4 percent and Asiana Airlines
shed 2.1 percent.
Defensive sectors outperformed as investors sought relative
safety.
Lotte Shopping , a discount chain and department
store operator, rose 1.5 percent and food conglomerate CJ Corp
climbed 0.6 percent.
($1 = 1121.850 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)