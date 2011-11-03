SEOUL, Nov 4 Seoul shares are likely to open
higher on Friday after Greece backed away from a proposed
referendum that threatened its membership in the euro and the
European Central Bank cut interest rates.
"The mood around Greece and euro zone issues has definitely
improved, and I expect to see a firm rebound in large-cap stocks
that suffered sharp falls in the previous session," said Han
Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
Intense European pressure forced debt-stricken Greece to
seek political consensus on a new bailout plan instead of
holding a referendum after EU leaders raised the prospect of a
Greek exit from the euro to preserve the single
currency.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates by a quarter
point to 1.25 percent in a surprise move on
Thursday.
"The ECB's rate cut indicates that Europe is determined to
tackle its issues through monetary policy, which will further
boost sentiment," Han said, adding that the market would
strengthen support at the mid-1,800 point level.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1.48 percent at 1,869.96 points on Thursday.
------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:17 GMT ----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,261.15 1.88% 23.250
USD/JPY 78.06 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.073 -- 0.085
SPOT GOLD $1,760.00 -0.15% -2.650
US CRUDE CLc1 $94.17 0.11% 0.100
DOW JONES 12044.47 1.76% 208.43
ASIA ADRS 120.43 0.78% 0.93
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
*Greek about face on vote,ECB rate cut boost shares
*Bonds fall after ECB rate cut aids riskier assets
*Euro jumps on Greece hopes outweigh ECB rate cut
*Oil rises on Greece hopes, surprise ECB rate cut
STOCKS TO WATCH
LG ELECTRONICS
LG announced late on Thursday a $945 million rights issue,
mainly to fund a revival of its loss-making smartphone
business.
BINGGRAE
Binggrae, a milk and ice cream producer, plans to raise
prices of its key milk products by 6 to 9 percent, according to
a local media report late on Thursday.
GS HOLDINGS
Thailand's Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO) said
on Thursday it was interested in buying a stake in GS Power, a
subsidiary of South Korea's GS Caltex, as it wanted to expand
outside Southeast Asia.
GS Holdings is the holding company of GS Caltex.
HANDSET MAKERS
HTC Corp said its latest smartphone, the Rezound,
includes audio technology from Beats, the audio company in which
it bought a 51 percent stake earlier this year.
The Rezound will go on sale at No.1 U.S. mobile service
Verizon Wireless on Nov 14 for $299.99.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)