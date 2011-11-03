SEOUL, Nov 4 Seoul shares are likely to open higher on Friday after Greece backed away from a proposed referendum that threatened its membership in the euro and the European Central Bank cut interest rates.

"The mood around Greece and euro zone issues has definitely improved, and I expect to see a firm rebound in large-cap stocks that suffered sharp falls in the previous session," said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

Intense European pressure forced debt-stricken Greece to seek political consensus on a new bailout plan instead of holding a referendum after EU leaders raised the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro to preserve the single currency.

The European Central Bank cut interest rates by a quarter point to 1.25 percent in a surprise move on Thursday.

"The ECB's rate cut indicates that Europe is determined to tackle its issues through monetary policy, which will further boost sentiment," Han said, adding that the market would strengthen support at the mid-1,800 point level.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.48 percent at 1,869.96 points on Thursday. ------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:17 GMT ----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,261.15 1.88% 23.250 USD/JPY 78.06 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.073 -- 0.085 SPOT GOLD $1,760.00 -0.15% -2.650 US CRUDE CLc1 $94.17 0.11% 0.100 DOW JONES 12044.47 1.76% 208.43 ASIA ADRS 120.43 0.78% 0.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Greek about face on vote,ECB rate cut boost shares *Bonds fall after ECB rate cut aids riskier assets *Euro jumps on Greece hopes outweigh ECB rate cut *Oil rises on Greece hopes, surprise ECB rate cut

STOCKS TO WATCH

LG ELECTRONICS

LG announced late on Thursday a $945 million rights issue, mainly to fund a revival of its loss-making smartphone business.

BINGGRAE

Binggrae, a milk and ice cream producer, plans to raise prices of its key milk products by 6 to 9 percent, according to a local media report late on Thursday.

GS HOLDINGS

Thailand's Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO) said on Thursday it was interested in buying a stake in GS Power, a subsidiary of South Korea's GS Caltex, as it wanted to expand outside Southeast Asia.

GS Holdings is the holding company of GS Caltex.

HANDSET MAKERS

HTC Corp said its latest smartphone, the Rezound, includes audio technology from Beats, the audio company in which it bought a 51 percent stake earlier this year.

The Rezound will go on sale at No.1 U.S. mobile service Verizon Wireless on Nov 14 for $299.99. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)