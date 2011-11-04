* KOSPI gains as Greece, euro zone fears ease
* LG Elec shares lag after rights offer announcement
* Samsung Elec nears record high
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 4 Seoul shares jumped on Friday,
lifted by rallies in technology issues and refiners, after
Greece backed away from a proposed referendum that threatened
its membership in the euro and the European Central Bank cut
interest rates.
"Earlier fears that had weighed on the market have eased
significantly and it seems set for a rally," said Lee Sun-yeb, a
market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
Lee added that the main KOSPI would likely recover to 2,000
points this month.
Intense European pressure forced debt-stricken Greece to
seek political consensus on a new bailout plan instead of
holding a referendum after EU leaders raised the prospect of a
Greek exit from the euro to preserve the single
currency.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates by a quarter
point to 1.25 percent in a surprise move on
Thursday.
Institutions turned net buyers, purchasing a net 462 billion
won ($408.9 million) worth of stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 3.1 percent at 1,928.41 points.
Samsung Electronics gained 3.9 percent to 1.005
million won, touching the 1 million won milestone for the first
time in nine months and flirting with a previous all-time high
of 1.014 million won hit in late January.
"(Samsung's) fourth quarter earnings are seen better than
the third quarter, and next year's will be even better," said
Nam Tae-hyun, an analyst at IBK Securities.
"Shares will hit the previous record high this year," Nam
said, adding that the six-month target price on the world's No.1
memory chip maker was 1.13 million won.
LG Electronics fell after the firm announced
late on Thursday a $945 million rights issue, confirming market
rumours that prompted its shares to plunge in the previous
session.
"It's good that LG Electronics is not raising money for a
Hynix buyout or affiliate funding [as rumoured], but given that
its balance sheet is still sound, the rights offer came as a
surprise," Hyundai Securities analyst Baek Jong-suk said in a
note on Friday.
"We advise a conservative stance on LG Electronics," Baek
added, lowering the target price on the world's No.3 handset
maker to 80,000 won from the previous 87,000 won.
LG Electronics shares fell 0.8 percent to 61,100 won. Its
affiliates saw sharper rebounds after steep losses in the
previous session, with LG Corp up 4.1 percent and LG
Display jumping 8.1 percent.
Crude oil refiners jumped on the won's strength,
which tends to reduce the cost of importing crude oil.
S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil refiner,
rose 6.5 percent and SK Innovation , the No.1, jumped
8.1 percent.
Shipyards also advanced, with Hyundai Heavy Industries
gaining 3 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries
climbing 5.1 percent.
Defensive issues underperformed as appetite for safer assets
cooled.
KT&G , a tobacco and ginseng manufacturer, fell
1.8 percent and Lotte Chilsung , a beverage maker,
ended flat.
The KOSPI 200 index ended up 3.38 percent at 252.34
points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 3.05 percent to
502.80 points.
Move on day +3.13 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -5.98 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1129.850 Korean Won)
