By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 4 Seoul shares jumped on Friday, lifted by rallies in technology issues and refiners, after Greece backed away from a proposed referendum that threatened its membership in the euro and the European Central Bank cut interest rates.

"Earlier fears that had weighed on the market have eased significantly and it seems set for a rally," said Lee Sun-yeb, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

Lee added that the main KOSPI would likely recover to 2,000 points this month.

Intense European pressure forced debt-stricken Greece to seek political consensus on a new bailout plan instead of holding a referendum after EU leaders raised the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro to preserve the single currency.

The European Central Bank cut interest rates by a quarter point to 1.25 percent in a surprise move on Thursday.

Institutions turned net buyers, purchasing a net 462 billion won ($408.9 million) worth of stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 3.1 percent at 1,928.41 points.

Samsung Electronics gained 3.9 percent to 1.005 million won, touching the 1 million won milestone for the first time in nine months and flirting with a previous all-time high of 1.014 million won hit in late January.

"(Samsung's) fourth quarter earnings are seen better than the third quarter, and next year's will be even better," said Nam Tae-hyun, an analyst at IBK Securities.

"Shares will hit the previous record high this year," Nam said, adding that the six-month target price on the world's No.1 memory chip maker was 1.13 million won.

LG Electronics fell after the firm announced late on Thursday a $945 million rights issue, confirming market rumours that prompted its shares to plunge in the previous session.

"It's good that LG Electronics is not raising money for a Hynix buyout or affiliate funding [as rumoured], but given that its balance sheet is still sound, the rights offer came as a surprise," Hyundai Securities analyst Baek Jong-suk said in a note on Friday.

"We advise a conservative stance on LG Electronics," Baek added, lowering the target price on the world's No.3 handset maker to 80,000 won from the previous 87,000 won.

LG Electronics shares fell 0.8 percent to 61,100 won. Its affiliates saw sharper rebounds after steep losses in the previous session, with LG Corp up 4.1 percent and LG Display jumping 8.1 percent.

Crude oil refiners jumped on the won's strength, which tends to reduce the cost of importing crude oil.

S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, rose 6.5 percent and SK Innovation , the No.1, jumped 8.1 percent.

Shipyards also advanced, with Hyundai Heavy Industries gaining 3 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries climbing 5.1 percent.

Defensive issues underperformed as appetite for safer assets cooled.

KT&G , a tobacco and ginseng manufacturer, fell 1.8 percent and Lotte Chilsung , a beverage maker, ended flat.

The KOSPI 200 index ended up 3.38 percent at 252.34 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 3.05 percent to 502.80 points.

Move on day +3.13 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -5.98 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1129.850 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)