SEOUL Nov 7 Seoul shares are set to trade within a limited range on Monday after strong gains in the previous session, but may find some support with Greek politicians having agreed to form a coalition government to push through approval of a euro zone bailout.

"Shares will probably move within a narrow range as there are not many compelling factors to lift the market further from its current levels," said Lee Seung-woo, a market analyst at Daewoo Securities.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou sealed a deal on Sunday with the opposition on forming a coalition to approve a euro zone bailout before early elections, breaking an impasse after the EU demanded a rapid end to the political bickering.

Crude refiners such as S-Oil may be lifted after crude prices rose more than 1 percent in London trade.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 3.1 percent at 1,928.41 points on Friday.

------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:12 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,253.23 -0.63% -7.920 USD/JPY 78.15 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.038 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,753.85 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE CLc1 $94.26 0.20% 0.190 DOW JONES 11983.24 -0.51% -61.23 ASIA ADRS 120.10 -0.27% -0.33 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Wall St falls ahead of confidence vote in Greece *Bonds climb ahead of Greece confidence vote *Euro steady after Greek deal *Oil rises, posts weekly gain, eyeing Europe

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYUNDAI MOTOR

The labor union of Hyundai Motor, South Korea's top automaker, announced on Saturday it had elected a militant candidate as its new leader, who narrowly beat a rival who led the union without a strike for three consecutive years.

LG ELECTRONICS

The world's No.3 handset maker denied a report late on Friday that it had sought to take over Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd . the world's largest solar cell maker. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)