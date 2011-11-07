* KOSPI takes a breather as G20 disappoints

* Daum shines on Google M&A speculation

* LG Elec, Display rebound after sharp falls last week

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 7 Seoul shares gave up initial modest gains and turned slightly lower on Monday after strong rises in the previous session, with investors disappointed by a lack of progress at the G20 summit and U.S. economic data.

"Nothing compellingly positive came out of the G20 summit over the weekend, and U.S. job data also failed to give the market a positive jolt, (so) it is taking a breather," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

The euro zone won verbal support but no new money at G20 summit on Friday for its tortured efforts to overcome a sovereign debt crisis, while Italy was effectively put under IMF supervision.

U.S. hiring slowed in October but the unemployment rate hit a six-month low and job gains in the prior two months were stronger than previously thought, pointing to some improvement in the still-weak labor market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.41 percent at 1,920.57 points as of 0155 GMT.

Falls in banks and automakers weighed, with KB Financial Group down 1.3 percent and Kia Motors losing 1 percent.

Samsung Electronics shares fell 1 percent to 995,000 won after rallying in the previous session to touch the 1 million won milestone for the first time in nine months and flirting a previous all-time high.

LG Electronics and LG Display climbed 2 percent and 3.7 percent respectively after sharp falls in the previous session on news of LG Elec's rights offer.

Shares in Daum Communications rallied 3.7 percent amid renewed speculation that Google may make an offer for the web portal as Google's chairman visited the country.

"Hopes that Google will acquire Daum are strengthening as (rival) NHN cements its lead in the local market ... a merger with Google could help Daum catch up," said Chung Woo-cheol, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Google chairman Eric Schmidt is scheduled to visit Seoul on Monday.

Hopes of new orders lifted nuclear power related issues.

Nuclear power plant designer KEPCO Engineering & Construction spiked nearly 13 percent and KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering , which maintains and operates nuclear facilities, jumped 9.2 percent.

Defensive issues also outperformed, with cosmetics maker Amorepacific gaining 2.2 percent and CJ Corp , a food conglomerate, climbing 1 percent. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)