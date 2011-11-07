* KOSPI takes a breather as G20 disappoints

* Daum, SK Tel shine on Google hopes

* LG Elec, Display rebound after sharp falls last week

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 7 Seoul shares gave up initial modest gains and ended slightly lower on Monday after strong rises in the previous session, with investors disappointed by a lack of progress at the G20 summit and U.S. economic data.

"The market moved in a narrow range amid a lack of compelling factors to lift it further from its current level. We expect shares to be rangebound this week," said Cho Sung-joon, a market analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.48 percent at 1,919.10 points.

The euro zone won verbal support but no new money at G20 summit on Friday for its tortured efforts to overcome a sovereign debt crisis, while Italy was effectively put under IMF supervision.

U.S. hiring slowed in October but the unemployment rate hit a six-month low and job gains in the prior two months were stronger than previously thought, pointing to some improvement in the still-weak labor market.

Falls were led by automakers and refiners, with Kia Motors shedding 1.4 percent and SK Innovation down 1.2 percent.

Samsung Electronics fell 1.2 percent to 993,000 won after rallying in the previous session to touch the 1 million won milestone for the first time in nine months and flirting with a previous all-time high.

LG Electronics and LG Display climbed 1.8 percent and 3.7 percent respectively after sharp falls in the previous session on news of LG Elec's rights offer.

Shares in Daum Communications advanced 2.5 percent amid renewed speculation that Google may make an offer for the web portal as Google chairman Eric Schmidt visited the country, despite Daum denying the rumours.

"Hopes that Google will acquire Daum are strengthening as (rival) NHN cements its lead in the local market ... a merger with Google could help Daum catch up," said Chung Woo-cheol, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

SK Telecom rallied more than 4 percent after Schmidt met with SK Telecom's president to discuss possible areas of collaboration, according to a statement.

Hopes of new orders lifted nuclear power related issues.

Nuclear power plant designer KEPCO Engineering & Construction spiked by the daily limit of 15 percent and KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering , which maintains and operates nuclear facilities, jumped 6.8 percent.

Defensive issues also outperformed, with cosmetics maker Amorepacific gaining 2.5 percent and CJ Corp , a food conglomerate, climbing 0.6 percent.

The KOSPI 200 index ended down 0.62 percent at 250.78 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 1.39 percent to 509.77 points.

Move on day -0.48 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -6.43 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)