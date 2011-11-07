* KOSPI takes a breather as G20 disappoints
* Daum, SK Tel shine on Google hopes
* LG Elec, Display rebound after sharp falls last week
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 7 Seoul shares gave up initial modest
gains and ended slightly lower on Monday after strong rises in
the previous session, with investors disappointed by a lack of
progress at the G20 summit and U.S. economic data.
"The market moved in a narrow range amid a lack of
compelling factors to lift it further from its current level. We
expect shares to be rangebound this week," said Cho Sung-joon, a
market analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.48 percent at 1,919.10 points.
The euro zone won verbal support but no new money at G20
summit on Friday for its tortured efforts to overcome a
sovereign debt crisis, while Italy was effectively put under IMF
supervision.
U.S. hiring slowed in October but the unemployment rate hit
a six-month low and job gains in the prior two months were
stronger than previously thought, pointing to some improvement
in the still-weak labor market.
Falls were led by automakers and refiners, with Kia Motors
shedding 1.4 percent and SK Innovation
down 1.2 percent.
Samsung Electronics fell 1.2 percent to 993,000
won after rallying in the previous session to touch the 1
million won milestone for the first time in nine months and
flirting with a previous all-time high.
LG Electronics and LG Display
climbed 1.8 percent and 3.7 percent respectively after sharp
falls in the previous session on news of LG Elec's rights offer.
Shares in Daum Communications advanced 2.5
percent amid renewed speculation that Google may make
an offer for the web portal as Google chairman Eric Schmidt
visited the country, despite Daum denying the rumours.
"Hopes that Google will acquire Daum are strengthening as
(rival) NHN cements its lead in the local market ... a merger
with Google could help Daum catch up," said Chung Woo-cheol, an
analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
SK Telecom rallied more than 4 percent after
Schmidt met with SK Telecom's president to discuss possible
areas of collaboration, according to a statement.
Hopes of new orders lifted nuclear power related issues.
Nuclear power plant designer KEPCO Engineering &
Construction spiked by the daily limit of 15 percent
and KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering , which
maintains and operates nuclear facilities, jumped 6.8 percent.
Defensive issues also outperformed, with cosmetics maker
Amorepacific gaining 2.5 percent and CJ Corp
, a food conglomerate, climbing 0.6 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index ended down 0.62 percent at
250.78 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 1.39
percent to 509.77 points.
Move on day -0.48 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -6.43 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
