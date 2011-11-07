SEOUL, Nov 8 Seoul shares are likely to trade within a limited range on Tuesday as investors continue to eye developments in Europe and with a muted session on Wall Street offering the market little direction.

"Investors will probably take a wait-and-see stance today, as they continue to eye progress in Europe. The market will be rangebound for some time," said Juhn Jong-kyu, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

Fitch Rating's revision of South Korea's outlook to positive could boost investor sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.48 percent at 1,919.10 points on Monday. --------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:19 GMT ----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,261.12 0.63% 7.890 USD/JPY 78.03 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.020 -- -0.018 SPOT GOLD $1,794.30 -0.03% -0.490 US CRUDE CLc1 $95.95 1.79% 1.700 DOW JONES 12068.39 0.71% 85.15 ASIA ADRS 120.75 0.54% 0.65 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St edges up in choppy day, swayed by Europe >Bond prices gain as Europe fears shift to Italy >Euro slips vs dollar as investors focus on Italy >Oil up on Iran dispute, Brent/U.S. spread to $19

STOCKS TO WATCH

CARMAKERS

Toyota Motor is set to post a drop in quarterly operating profit on Tuesday as a supply shortage from the March earthquake kept output low, while floods in Thailand pose a fresh threat for the rest of the year.

SHIPPING FIRMS

Shipping companies like STX Pan Ocean may come under pressure after the Baltic Dry Index , which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 1 percent overnight.

REFINERS

Crude oil refiners may be lifted after Brent crude prices rose to a more than seven-week peak on Monday. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)