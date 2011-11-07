SEOUL, Nov 8 Seoul shares are likely to trade
within a limited range on Tuesday as investors continue to eye
developments in Europe and with a muted session on Wall Street
offering the market little direction.
"Investors will probably take a wait-and-see stance today,
as they continue to eye progress in Europe. The market will be
rangebound for some time," said Juhn Jong-kyu, a market analyst
at Samsung Securities.
Fitch Rating's revision of South Korea's outlook to positive
could boost investor sentiment.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.48 percent at 1,919.10 points on Monday.
--------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:19 GMT ----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,261.12 0.63% 7.890
USD/JPY 78.03 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.020 -- -0.018
SPOT GOLD $1,794.30 -0.03% -0.490
US CRUDE CLc1 $95.95 1.79% 1.700
DOW JONES 12068.39 0.71% 85.15
ASIA ADRS 120.75 0.54% 0.65
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
CARMAKERS
Toyota Motor is set to post a drop in quarterly
operating profit on Tuesday as a supply shortage from the March
earthquake kept output low, while floods in Thailand pose a
fresh threat for the rest of the year.
SHIPPING FIRMS
Shipping companies like STX Pan Ocean may come
under pressure after the Baltic Dry Index , which tracks
the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 1 percent overnight.
REFINERS
Crude oil refiners may be lifted after Brent crude prices
rose to a more than seven-week peak on Monday.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)