* Foreign investors post modest selling

* SK Group shares weak amid prosecutor investigation

* LG Elec, Display continue rebound

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 8 Seoul shares were lifted on Tuesday by gains in shipyards and LG Electronics , but rises were limited amid concerns over Europe's debt woes and a muted session on Wall Street overnight.

"Investors are largely taking a wait-and-see stance right now. Neither buying nor selling appetite is strong as they watch developments in Europe," said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

Han added that modest foreign selling indicated markets would likely move within a narrow range.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 3.6 billion won ($3.2 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap two straight sessions of buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.06 percent at 1,920.29 points as of 0149 GMT.

LG Electronics and LG Display continued rebounding firmly, gaining 4.8 percent and 1.2 percent respectively, after sharp falls last week on LG Electronics' rights offer plans.

SK Group-related stocks including SK Holdings and SK Innovation eased amid an investigation by prosecutors over alleged misappropriation of company funds by the group chairman, analysts said.

An official at the Seoul prosecutors' office told Reuters prosecutors had raided SK Group's headquarters to investigate allegations the chairman used company funds to make investments in futures that resulted in losses.

"The negative news flows about the prosecutor's investigation of SK Group are weighing on related stocks," said Eom Tae-woong, a market analyst at Bookook Securities.

SK Holdings fell 1 percent and SK Innovation shed 0.6 percent.

Retailers came under pressure after data showed South Korea's top three department store chain operators posted their worst sales growth in more than two years in October.

Shares in Shinsegae Co Ltd declined 0.5 percent and Lotte Shopping lost 0.6 percent.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering climbed 3.3 percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding rose 2.3 percent.

But shipping companies retreated after the Baltic Dry Index , which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 1 percent overnight.

STX Pan Ocean fell 2.4 percent and Hanjin Shipping lost 0.45 percent. ($1 = 1117.000 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)