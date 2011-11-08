SEOUL, Nov 9 Seoul shares were set to open
higher on Wednesday after gains on Wall Street and news of
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's planned resignation,
which sparked hope of reforms that could help address a global
credit crunch.
"The market will probably see modest gains amid some
volatility. Berlusconi's resignation will expedite efforts to
restore stability in debt-ridden Italy," said Kim Young-june, a
market analyst at SK Securities.
Berlusconi became the biggest political casualty of Europe's
debt crisis on Tuesday when he announced he would step down
after being stripped of his majority in
parliament.
The market may also react after South Korean regulators
lifted on Tuesday a ban on short selling with the exception of
financial stocks, though Kim said any reaction was unlikely to
be dramatic with the market regaining stability.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.83 percent at 1,903.14 on Tuesday.
--------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:51 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,275.92 1.17% 14.800
USD/JPY 77.73 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.079 -- 0.058
SPOT GOLD $1,784.73 -0.01% -0.120
US CRUDE CLc1 $96.80 0.00% 1.280
DOW JONES 12170.18 0.84% 101.79
ASIA ADRS 120.76 0.01% 0.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
HANKOOK TIRE
French tyre Michelin said it would sell its 9.98
percent stake in Hankook Tire in a move to streamline its
portfolio and generate cash.
DAUM COMMUNICATIONS
The operator of South Korea's second biggest search engine
said it is entering the mobile game platform industry in
cooperation with Japanese game company DeNA Co Ltd ,
according to a local media report.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)