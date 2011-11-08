SEOUL, Nov 9 Seoul shares were set to open higher on Wednesday after gains on Wall Street and news of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's planned resignation, which sparked hope of reforms that could help address a global credit crunch.

"The market will probably see modest gains amid some volatility. Berlusconi's resignation will expedite efforts to restore stability in debt-ridden Italy," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

Berlusconi became the biggest political casualty of Europe's debt crisis on Tuesday when he announced he would step down after being stripped of his majority in parliament.

The market may also react after South Korean regulators lifted on Tuesday a ban on short selling with the exception of financial stocks, though Kim said any reaction was unlikely to be dramatic with the market regaining stability.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.83 percent at 1,903.14 on Tuesday.

--------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:51 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,275.92 1.17% 14.800 USD/JPY 77.73 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.079 -- 0.058 SPOT GOLD $1,784.73 -0.01% -0.120 US CRUDE CLc1 $96.80 0.00% 1.280 DOW JONES 12170.18 0.84% 101.79 ASIA ADRS 120.76 0.01% 0.01 -------------------------------------------------------------

>Banks lead Wall St higher as Berlusconi eyes exit >Berlusconi to resign after parliamentary setback >Euro rises vs dlr on news Berlusconi will resign >US crude up for 5th day; gold at 7-week high

STOCKS TO WATCH

HANKOOK TIRE

French tyre Michelin said it would sell its 9.98 percent stake in Hankook Tire in a move to streamline its portfolio and generate cash.

DAUM COMMUNICATIONS

The operator of South Korea's second biggest search engine said it is entering the mobile game platform industry in cooperation with Japanese game company DeNA Co Ltd , according to a local media report. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)