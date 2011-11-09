* KOSPI rises, but gains seen limited
* Hynix down on SK investigation, DRAM chip price falls
* Solid gains in refiners, banks give support
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 9 Seoul shares rose on Wednesday
after gains on Wall Street and news of Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi's planned resignation, which sparked hope of
reforms that could help address a global credit crunch.
Gains were likely be limited at the market's current level,
analysts said.
"The market is moving in the 1,900-1,950 point range, and
looks set to do so until we have more visible signs of economic
improvements or economic support measures," said Kim Seung-han,
a market analyst at HI Investment & Securities. The KOSPI's
120-day moving average is around 1,950 points.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 53.1 billion won
($47.4 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap three
consecutive sessions of buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.35 percent at 1,909.84 as of 0223 GMT.
Hynix Semiconductor tumbled 3.5 percent amid
concerns SK Telecom Co Ltd's bid for the world's
No.2 memory chip maker may be jeopardised amid an ongoing
investigation by prosecutors into SK Group.
"Hynix shares had previously been boosted by expectations SK
Telecom's purchase would help it secure the funds necessary for
capex investments. Now such hopes appear to be threatened," said
Song Myung-sup, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
SK Telecom is the sole bidder for the Hynix stake being
offered by its shareholders.
The wireless carrier was now more "cautious" on the Hynix
bid, an SK Group spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday. SK Group
is SK Telecom's parent firm.
Song added that Hynix was also hurt as falls in key DRAM
chip prices triggered fears about the memory chip market
outlook.
"The market was just growing more optimistic and the price
falls come as a big disappointment."
Hankook Tire slid 9 percent after French tyre
maker Michelin said it would sell its 9.98 percent
stake in Hankook in a move to streamline its portfolio and
generate cash.
But firm gains in refiners and banks lent the market
support.
Shares in S-Oil rose 1.2 percent after U.S. oil
prices jumped for a fifth straight day overnight, pointing to
stronger product pricing.
GS Holdings , the holding firm of GS Caltex, the
country's No.2 refiner, climbed 1.6 percent.
Shinhan Financial Group gained 1.6 percent and
Hana Financial Group advanced 1.4 percent.
($1 = 1121.050 Korean Won)
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)