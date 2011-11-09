* KOSPI rises, but gains seen limited

* Hynix down on SK investigation, DRAM chip price falls

* Solid gains in refiners, banks give support

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 9 Seoul shares rose on Wednesday after gains on Wall Street and news of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's planned resignation, which sparked hope of reforms that could help address a global credit crunch.

Gains were likely be limited at the market's current level, analysts said.

"The market is moving in the 1,900-1,950 point range, and looks set to do so until we have more visible signs of economic improvements or economic support measures," said Kim Seung-han, a market analyst at HI Investment & Securities. The KOSPI's 120-day moving average is around 1,950 points.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 53.1 billion won ($47.4 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap three consecutive sessions of buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.35 percent at 1,909.84 as of 0223 GMT.

Hynix Semiconductor tumbled 3.5 percent amid concerns SK Telecom Co Ltd's bid for the world's No.2 memory chip maker may be jeopardised amid an ongoing investigation by prosecutors into SK Group.

"Hynix shares had previously been boosted by expectations SK Telecom's purchase would help it secure the funds necessary for capex investments. Now such hopes appear to be threatened," said Song Myung-sup, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

SK Telecom is the sole bidder for the Hynix stake being offered by its shareholders.

The wireless carrier was now more "cautious" on the Hynix bid, an SK Group spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday. SK Group is SK Telecom's parent firm.

Song added that Hynix was also hurt as falls in key DRAM chip prices triggered fears about the memory chip market outlook.

"The market was just growing more optimistic and the price falls come as a big disappointment."

Hankook Tire slid 9 percent after French tyre maker Michelin said it would sell its 9.98 percent stake in Hankook in a move to streamline its portfolio and generate cash.

But firm gains in refiners and banks lent the market support.

Shares in S-Oil rose 1.2 percent after U.S. oil prices jumped for a fifth straight day overnight, pointing to stronger product pricing.

GS Holdings , the holding firm of GS Caltex, the country's No.2 refiner, climbed 1.6 percent.

Shinhan Financial Group gained 1.6 percent and Hana Financial Group advanced 1.4 percent.

