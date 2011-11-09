* Hynix down on SK investigation, DRAM chip price falls

* Solid gains in refiners, banks give support

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 9 Seoul shares finished up 0.2 percent on Wednesday but rises were capped by pervading caution on Europe and falls in technology stocks like Hynix Semiconductor and LG Display .

"The market trimmed earlier gains as investors grew less confident about developments in Europe and the broader environment," said Park Suk-hyun, a market analyst at KTB Securities.

Analysts said gains would likely be limited for some time.

"The market is moving in the 1,900-1,950 point range, and looks set to do so until we have more visible signs of economic improvements or economic support measures," said Kim Seung-han, a market analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

The KOSPI's 120-day moving average is around 1,950 points.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 18.8 billion won ($16.8 million) worth of stocks, snapping three consecutive sessions of buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.23 percent or 4.39 points at 1,907.53.

Hynix Semiconductor tumbled 4.1 percent amid concerns SK Telecom Co Ltd's bid for the world's No.2 memory chip maker may be jeopardised amid an ongoing investigation by prosecutors into SK Group.

"Hynix shares had previously been boosted by expectations SK Telecom's purchase would help it secure the funds necessary for capex investments. Now such hopes appear to be threatened," said Song Myung-sup, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

SK Telecom is the sole bidder for the Hynix stake being offered by its shareholders.

The wireless carrier was now more "cautious" on the Hynix bid, an SK Group spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday. SK Group is SK Telecom's parent firm.

Song added that Hynix was also hurt as falls in key DRAM chip prices triggered fears about the memory chip market outlook.

"The market was just growing more optimistic and the price falls come as a big disappointment."

LG Display declined 4.2 percent, but Samsung Electronics rose 1.6 percent after a local media report the world's No.1 memory chip maker plans to invest a record 38 trillion won ($33.9 billion) in facilities and R&D next year, a 27 percent jump from this year.

Hankook Tire slid 8.4 percent after French tyre maker Michelin said it would sell its 9.98 percent stake in Hankook in a move to streamline its portfolio and generate cash.

Gins in refiners and banks lent the market support.

Shares in SK Innovation rose 0.9 percent as crude oil prices CLc1 gained, pointing to higher product pricing.

GS Holdings , the holding firm of GS Caltex, the country's No.2 refiner, climbed 2.2 percent.

Hana Financial Group advanced 1.7 percent and Woori Finance Holdings rose 0.5 percent.

Shares in Daum Communications jumped nearly 7 percent after the company said it was entering the mobile game platform industry in cooperation with Japanese game company DeNA Co Ltd .

The KOSPI 200 index ended up 0.37 percent at 249.23, while the junior Kosdaq market climbed 0.45 percent to 509.41.

Move on day +0.23 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -6.99 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1121.050 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)