* Hynix down on SK investigation, DRAM chip price falls
* Solid gains in refiners, banks give support
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 9 Seoul shares finished up 0.2
percent on Wednesday but rises were capped by pervading caution
on Europe and falls in technology stocks like Hynix
Semiconductor and LG Display .
"The market trimmed earlier gains as investors grew less
confident about developments in Europe and the broader
environment," said Park Suk-hyun, a market analyst at KTB
Securities.
Analysts said gains would likely be limited for some time.
"The market is moving in the 1,900-1,950 point range, and
looks set to do so until we have more visible signs of economic
improvements or economic support measures," said Kim Seung-han,
a market analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
The KOSPI's 120-day moving average is around 1,950 points.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 18.8 billion won
($16.8 million) worth of stocks, snapping three consecutive
sessions of buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.23 percent or 4.39 points at 1,907.53.
Hynix Semiconductor tumbled 4.1 percent amid
concerns SK Telecom Co Ltd's bid for the world's
No.2 memory chip maker may be jeopardised amid an ongoing
investigation by prosecutors into SK Group.
"Hynix shares had previously been boosted by expectations SK
Telecom's purchase would help it secure the funds necessary for
capex investments. Now such hopes appear to be threatened," said
Song Myung-sup, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
SK Telecom is the sole bidder for the Hynix stake being
offered by its shareholders.
The wireless carrier was now more "cautious" on the Hynix
bid, an SK Group spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday. SK Group
is SK Telecom's parent firm.
Song added that Hynix was also hurt as falls in key DRAM
chip prices triggered fears about the memory chip market
outlook.
"The market was just growing more optimistic and the price
falls come as a big disappointment."
LG Display declined 4.2 percent, but Samsung
Electronics rose 1.6 percent after a local media
report the world's No.1 memory chip maker plans to invest a
record 38 trillion won ($33.9 billion) in facilities and R&D
next year, a 27 percent jump from this year.
Hankook Tire slid 8.4 percent after French tyre
maker Michelin said it would sell its 9.98 percent
stake in Hankook in a move to streamline its portfolio and
generate cash.
Gins in refiners and banks lent the market support.
Shares in SK Innovation rose 0.9 percent as
crude oil prices CLc1 gained, pointing to higher product
pricing.
GS Holdings , the holding firm of GS Caltex, the
country's No.2 refiner, climbed 2.2 percent.
Hana Financial Group advanced 1.7 percent and
Woori Finance Holdings rose 0.5 percent.
Shares in Daum Communications jumped nearly 7
percent after the company said it was entering the mobile game
platform industry in cooperation with Japanese game company DeNA
Co Ltd .
The KOSPI 200 index ended up 0.37 percent at
249.23, while the junior Kosdaq market climbed 0.45
percent to 509.41.
Move on day +0.23 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -6.99 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1121.050 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)