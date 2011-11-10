SEOUL, Nov 10 Seoul shares are set to open lower on Thursday as a spike in Italian bond yields signaled the European debt crisis had worsened, sending Wall Street stocks sharply lower.

"The market will definitely start off weakly as developments in Italy are alarming," said Park Hyung-jung, a market analyst at Meritz Securities.

"Eyes will be on whether the market will be able to sustain support at 1,850 points."

Italian borrowing costs reached breaking point on Wednesday after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim government threatened prolonged instability and kindled fears of a split in the euro zone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.23 percent or 4.39 points at 1,907.53 on Wednesday.

Stock markets will open and close one hour later than usual on Thursday due to national college entrance examinations.

-------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 23:38 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,229.10 -3.67% -46.820 USD/JPY 77.77 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.966 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,771.00 0.08% 1.460 US CRUDE CLc1 $95.68 -0.06% -0.060 DOW JONES 11780.94 -3.20% -389.2 ASIA ADRS 116.14 -3.83% -4.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Wall St sinks as European debt plight worsens *Bonds gain on safety bid as Italy fears mount *Euro drops most in 15 month as Italy worries grow *Crude falls on Europe woes, shrugs U.S. draws.

STOCKS TO WATCH

AUTOMAKERS

Honda Motor is considering importing more cars into South Korea from the United States instead of neighboring Japan, its chief executive said on Wednesday, in a move aimed to avoiding damage from the yen's strength.

HANDSET MAKERS

Google Inc will continue to offer support to firms using its Android system that are involved in legal disputes, its executive chairman Eric Shmidt said on Wednesday, as the Internet giant looks to cement alliance in the face of toughening competition.

LG DISPLAY CO LTD

The world's No.2 flat panel maker plans to halve its LCD investment to around 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion) next year, according to a local media report that cited company sources. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)