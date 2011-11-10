* Foreign investors sell as preference for safer assets grows

* Refiners, banks lead falls; defensives outperform

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 10 Seoul shares tumbled on Thursday as a spike in Italian bond yields signaled the European debt crisis had worsened, sending banks and crude oil refiners like Hana Financial Group and SK Innovation sharply lower.

"Fears that the worsening situation in Italy may trigger more widespread debt problems is prompting a selloff," said Lee Sun-yeb, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

Italian borrowing costs reached breaking point on Wednesday after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim government threatened prolonged instability and kindled fears of a split in the euro zone.

AS appetite for riskier assets waned, foreign investors scrambled for the exits, offloading a net 269.4 billion won ($241.1 million) worth of shares. Pension funds sold a net 13.8 billion won, and like foreign investors were poised to sell for a second straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.57 percent at 1,858.58 points as of 0150 GMT.

Falls were led by financial and refining issues, seen as more sensitive to global economic cycles.

Hana Financial Group fell 5.3 percent and Shinhan Financial Group lost 3.8 percent.

Refiners were hurt further by sharp falls in the won and crude oil prices, which will add to the costs of imported raw materials and pressure product pricing.

Shares in S-Oil , South Korea's No.3 crude oil refiner, fell 5.3 percent and GS Holdings , the holding company of GS Caltex, the country's No.2 crude oil refiner, lost 4.8 percent.

Hynix Semiconductor fell 3.6 percent, declining for a fourth straight session, as spot prices of key DRAM memory chips declined.

Hynix shares were further weighed by worries about SK Telecom's bid for the firm ahead of the deadline for final bids on Thursday.

SK Group, the parent group pf SK Telecom had said yesterday it was "cautious" on the wireless carrier's bid for the memory chip maker. SK Telecom is the sole bidder for Hynix.

Shares in LG Display , the world's No.2 flat panel maker, lost 5.9 percent.

Defensive issues outperformed as investors sought out safer havens.

SK Telecom , the country's No.1 wireless carrier, edged down 0.3 percent and KT&G , a tobacco and ginseng producer, rose 1.4 percent. ($1 = 1117.400 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)