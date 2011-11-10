* Refiners, banks lead falls; defensives outperform

* Hynix trims losses ahead of bid deadline

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 10 Seoul shares tumbled on Thursday as a spike in Italian bond yields signaled the European debt crisis had worsened, sending banks and crude oil refiners down sharply and sending foreign investors stampeding for the exits.

"Heavy selling by foreign investors as they try to secure more cash amid a growing preference for safer assets pushed the market down sharply," said Lee Jin-woo, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 504.6 billion won ($451.6 million) worth of shares, the highest amount in seven weeks.

"Italy's economy is far larger than Greece's, and its troubles could drag on the global economy and markets for longer," Lee added.

Italian borrowing costs reached breaking point on Wednesday after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim government threatened prolonged instability and kindled fears of a split in the euro zone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 4.94 percent at 1,813.25 points, its lowest close in three weeks and the biggest daily percentage fall in seven weeks.

Hynix Semiconductor shares trimmed earlier as much as 6.3 percent falls to end down 2.5 percent, outperforming the benchmark index amid growing expectations SK Telecom would participate in the final bid for the world's No.2 memory chip maker, analysts said.

"The feeling seems to be that SK Telecom will participate in the deal after all, and this buoyed appetite towards Hynix shares," said Nam Tae-hyun, an analyst at IBK Securities.

Hynix shares were hit in recent sessions by worries SK Telecom may pull out of the bid after parent SK Group said it was "cautious" on the wireless carrier's bid for the memory chip maker amid an ongoing investigation into the group.

SK Telecom finished down 5.2 percent before confirming it would bid for Hynix after the market close.

"Looking at a three to four-year time frame, the Hynix buyout would be a burden on SK Telecom as it would have to make enormous investments without immediate benefits," said Lee Ji-yeon, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

"In the longer term, say a 10-year time frame, Hynix may offer SK Telecom new business areas like system semiconductors, which would be promising," Lee added.

Financial and refining issues, seen as more sensitive to global economic cycles, led falls.

Hana Financial Group and Shinhan Financial Group both lost 7.5 percent.

Refiners were hurt further by sharp falls in the won and crude oil prices, which will add to the costs of imported raw materials and pressure product pricing.

Shares in S-Oil , South Korea's No.3 crude oil refiner, fell 6.9 percent and GS Holdings , the holding company of GS Caltex, the country's No.2 crude oil refiner, lost 6.3 percent.

Technology issues also lost ground, with shares in LG Display , the world's No.2 flat panel maker, losing 6.3 percent and Samsung SDI falling 7.2 percent.

Defensive issues outperformed as investors sought out safer havens.

KT&G , a tobacco and ginseng producer, rose 0.7 percent and Lotte Chilsung , a beverage maker, ended up 0.4 percent.

The KOSPI 200 index ended down 5.3 percent at 236.02, while the junior Kosdaq market fell 4.05 percent to 488.77.

Move on day -4.94 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -11.59 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1117.400 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)