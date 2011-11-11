* KOSPI surges but sees biggest weekly loss in 7 wks

* Large cap stocks fuel the KOSPI's upward momentum

* Nexen rallies on hope of alliance with Michelin

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Nov 11 Seoul shares ended 2.8 percent higher on Friday, fuelled by gains in large-cap stocks including Samsung Electronics, but the index still posted its biggest weekly percentage loss in seven weeks, hit by Italian debt woes.

"The market is bouncing after its sharp falls in the previous session, and is steadily firming its support around its 20-day moving average," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 2.77 percent or 50.20 points at 1,863.45 points, but still fell 3.37 percent on the week, the biggest loss in seven weeks.

Foreigners continued to offload stocks, selling a net 263.4 billion Korean won ($232.2 million), after selling the biggest amount of shares in seven weeks on Thursday.

But institutions were buyers of a net 280.4 billion won.

Market volatility could increase next year as investors follow news from Europe, according to Cho Young-hyun, an analyst at Hana Daetwoo Securities.

Italy, the latest euro zone nation to find itself in the bond market's cross hairs, moved closer to a national unity government on Thursday, while its treasury managed to sell 1-year bills at yields of less than 7 percent -- the threshold that investors believe renders its debt burden unsustainable.

But investors remained cautious amid a European debt crisis that appeared no closer to resolution, keeping a lid on equity gains and pushing other riskier assets such as commodities lower.

The Bank of Korea held interest rates steady for the fifth successive month on Friday as expected, and triggered little stock market reaction.

Most large-cap stocks fuelled the market's upward momentum, with Samsung Electronics gaining 5.1 percent and Hyundai Motor rising 3.2 percent.

Shares in SK Telecom gained ground and finished up 3.1 percent after sharp falls on Thursday, and after the company submitted a final bid for Hynix, the world's second-biggest computer memory chip maker.

"It is hard to say that the acquisition is 100 percent positive for SK Telecom. But the sales prices are not seen that different from market expectations, and SK shares have already reflected the Hynix buy," Hwang Sung-jin, an analyst at HMC Investment Securities, said.

Hynix Semiconductor edged up 0.2 percent.

Shares in South Korean tyre maker Nexen Tire surged 11.1 percent after the company said it had considered a cooperation arrangement with its French peer Michelin.

Crude oil refiners and airlines rose buoyed by strength in the won currency. Stronger won renders the cost of importing crude oil and jet fuel less costly, while boosting appetite for overseas tourism.

Shares in SK Innovation advanced 5.4 percent and Korean Air Line rose 3.9 percent.

But defensive issues lagged after outperforming in the previous session.

Shares in Lotte Confectionary, a snack maker, fell 0.2 percent and Amorepacific, a cosmetics firm, shed 2.1 percent.

The KOSPI 200 index ended up 2.95 percent at 242.99, while the junior Kosdaq market rose 2.31 percent to 500.08.

Move on day +2.77 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -9.14 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1134.250 Korean Won) (Editing by Ken Wills)