* KOSPI surges but sees biggest weekly loss in 7 wks
* Large cap stocks fuel the KOSPI's upward momentum
* Nexen rallies on hope of alliance with Michelin
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 11 Seoul shares ended 2.8
percent higher on Friday, fuelled by gains in large-cap stocks
including Samsung Electronics, but the index still
posted its biggest weekly percentage loss in seven weeks, hit by
Italian debt woes.
"The market is bouncing after its sharp falls in the
previous session, and is steadily firming its support around its
20-day moving average," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 2.77 percent or 50.20 points at 1,863.45 points, but
still fell 3.37 percent on the week, the biggest loss in seven
weeks.
Foreigners continued to offload stocks, selling a net 263.4
billion Korean won ($232.2 million), after selling the biggest
amount of shares in seven weeks on Thursday.
But institutions were buyers of a net 280.4 billion won.
Market volatility could increase next year as investors
follow news from Europe, according to Cho Young-hyun, an analyst
at Hana Daetwoo Securities.
Italy, the latest euro zone nation to find itself in the
bond market's cross hairs, moved closer to a national unity
government on Thursday, while its treasury managed to sell
1-year bills at yields of less than 7 percent -- the threshold
that investors believe renders its debt burden unsustainable.
But investors remained cautious amid a European debt crisis
that appeared no closer to resolution, keeping a lid on equity
gains and pushing other riskier assets such as commodities
lower.
The Bank of Korea held interest rates steady for the fifth
successive month on Friday as expected, and triggered little
stock market reaction.
Most large-cap stocks fuelled the market's upward momentum,
with Samsung Electronics gaining 5.1 percent and
Hyundai Motor rising 3.2 percent.
Shares in SK Telecom gained ground and finished
up 3.1 percent after sharp falls on Thursday, and after the
company submitted a final bid for Hynix, the world's
second-biggest computer memory chip maker.
"It is hard to say that the acquisition is 100 percent
positive for SK Telecom. But the sales prices are not seen that
different from market expectations, and SK shares have already
reflected the Hynix buy," Hwang Sung-jin, an analyst at HMC
Investment Securities, said.
Hynix Semiconductor edged up 0.2 percent.
Shares in South Korean tyre maker Nexen Tire
surged 11.1 percent after the company said it had considered a
cooperation arrangement with its French peer Michelin.
Crude oil refiners and airlines rose buoyed by strength in
the won currency. Stronger won renders the cost of
importing crude oil and jet fuel less costly, while boosting
appetite for overseas tourism.
Shares in SK Innovation advanced 5.4 percent and
Korean Air Line rose 3.9 percent.
But defensive issues lagged after outperforming in the
previous session.
Shares in Lotte Confectionary, a snack maker,
fell 0.2 percent and Amorepacific, a cosmetics firm,
shed 2.1 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index ended up 2.95 percent at
242.99, while the junior Kosdaq market rose 2.31 percent
to 500.08.
Move on day +2.77 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -9.14 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1134.250 Korean Won)
(Editing by Ken Wills)