SEOUL, Nov 21 Seoul shares are likely to
open slightly higher on Monday as better-than-expected U.S.
economic data and easing funding pressure on Italy and Spain
from ECB bond purchases bring a measure of calm.
"Although the eurozone continues to be a major source of
jitters, local shares went through enough downward technical
adjustments last week to create room for a limited rebound,"
said Lim Tae-geun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.
"Lower European bond yields and positive U.S. jobs data will
provide enough support to nudge local stocks higher," he said.
Italian and Spanish bond yields fell on Friday as the
European Central Bank led purchases in the secondary market to
halt spiraling debt costs, helping Italian 10-year government
bond yields fall 9-basis points to 6.825 percent.
A yield of 7 percent is the threshold that most investors
consider to be unsustainable and the level that required
bailouts by countries such as Greece, Portugal, and
Ireland.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 2 percent at 1,839.17 points on Friday.
--------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:24 GMT----------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,215.65 -0.04% -0.480
USD/JPY 76.85 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.005 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,725.59 0.00% 0.00
US CRUDE $97.67 -1.27% -1.260
DOW JONES 11796.16 0.22% 25.43
ASIA ADRS 113.87 -0.25% -0.29
---------------------------------------------------------------
>Market eyes Europe, DC after worst week in 8
>Bonds slip as stocks gain, ECB intervenes
>Euro up but ECB uncertainty,US deficit weigh
>Oil dips on economic concerns, spread selling
STOCKS TO WATCH
STX CORP
STX Heavy Industries, an unlisted subsidiary of STX Corp
, said on Sunday that it had won a $2 billion deal to
construct and operate a large scale industrial complex in Saudi
Arabia.
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP
Hana Financial Group will begin negotiations to lower its
4.4 trillion won offer to buy a controlling stake in Korea
Exchange Bank from U.S. fund Lone
Star.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)