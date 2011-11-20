SEOUL, Nov 21 Seoul shares are likely to open slightly higher on Monday as better-than-expected U.S. economic data and easing funding pressure on Italy and Spain from ECB bond purchases bring a measure of calm.

"Although the eurozone continues to be a major source of jitters, local shares went through enough downward technical adjustments last week to create room for a limited rebound," said Lim Tae-geun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

"Lower European bond yields and positive U.S. jobs data will provide enough support to nudge local stocks higher," he said.

Italian and Spanish bond yields fell on Friday as the European Central Bank led purchases in the secondary market to halt spiraling debt costs, helping Italian 10-year government bond yields fall 9-basis points to 6.825 percent.

A yield of 7 percent is the threshold that most investors consider to be unsustainable and the level that required bailouts by countries such as Greece, Portugal, and Ireland.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 2 percent at 1,839.17 points on Friday. --------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:24 GMT----------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,215.65 -0.04% -0.480 USD/JPY 76.85 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.005 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,725.59 0.00% 0.00 US CRUDE $97.67 -1.27% -1.260 DOW JONES 11796.16 0.22% 25.43 ASIA ADRS 113.87 -0.25% -0.29 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Market eyes Europe, DC after worst week in 8 >Bonds slip as stocks gain, ECB intervenes >Euro up but ECB uncertainty,US deficit weigh >Oil dips on economic concerns, spread selling

STOCKS TO WATCH

STX CORP

STX Heavy Industries, an unlisted subsidiary of STX Corp , said on Sunday that it had won a $2 billion deal to construct and operate a large scale industrial complex in Saudi Arabia.

HANA FINANCIAL GROUP

Hana Financial Group will begin negotiations to lower its 4.4 trillion won offer to buy a controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank from U.S. fund Lone Star.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)