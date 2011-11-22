* KOSPI turns higher as institutions buy
* Nuclear power issues rally on govt support
* LG International weak after GS Retail IPO range
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 22 Seoul shares rose pared
earlier losses to register a small gain by mid-morning on
Tuesday after two consecutive selling sessions, but lack of
progress in dealing debt in the U.S. and Europe sapped investor
confidence.
"The market is rebounding a bit after latest set of sharp
falls. The likelihood of the U.S. deficit reduction panel's
failure has somewhat been reflected in the previous session,
although it continues to weigh on sentiment," said Kwak
Joong-bo, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.
U.S. lawmakers abandoned their high-profile effort to rein
in the country's ballooning debt on Monday in a sign that
Washington likely will not be able to resolve a dispute over
taxes and spending until 2013.
Kwak added market will likely move within a limited range of
1,800 points and 1,900 points through the end of the year,
though strength in U.S. Black Friday retail sales could help.
A local media report South Korea's Korea Teachers Pension
was considering spending an additional 330 billion won ($290
million) in stock markets before the end of this year gave some
support to share market.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.46 percent at 1,828.43 points as of 0140 GMT.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 31.5 billion Korean
won ($27.62 million) worth of stocks, poised to offload shares
for a fourth straight session. Institutions were buyers of a net
40 billion won, set to snap 5 selling streak.
Nuclear power related stocks rallied after the South Korean
government re-confirmed its commitment to promote and invest in
the nuclear power industry at a meeting led by Prime Minister's
Office, an official at Prime Minister's Office told Reuters on
Tuesday, confirming local media reports.
Shares in nuclear power plant designer KEPCO Engineering &
Construction rose 3 percent and KEPCO Plant Service
& Engineering, which maintains and operates nuclear
power facilities, jumped 4 percent.
But LG International shares fell 1.6 percent
after GS Retail set its initial public offering price at between
18,000 won and 21,000 won, below its preliminary range of 19,000
won and 22,000 proposed in June when it received an approval for
the public offering..
All 15.4 million shares being offered are coming from its
second-largest shareholder LG International.
Refiners underperformed after crude oil prices fell in U.S.
trade overnight. Lower crude oil prices tend to dent pricing of
oil products.
Shares in SK Innovation were down 0.3 percent and GS
Holdings, the holding company of GS Caltex, the
country's No.2 crude oil refiner, traded flat.
Steelmakers were pressured by a local media report China
Steel Corp has asked the Taiwanese government to
impose anti-dumping duties on steel products from Korea and four
other countries.
Shares in POSCO fell 1.2 percent and Hyundai
Steel declined 1.8 percent.
($1 = 1140.6000 Korean won)
(Editing by David Chance)