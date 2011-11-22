* KOSPI turns higher as institutions buy
* Nuclear power issues rally on govt support
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Nov 22 Seoul shares reversed
earlier losses to eke out a small gain on Tuesday after two
consecutive falling sessions, but rises were limited as a lack
of progress in dealing with debt issues in the United States and
Europe sapped investor confidence.
"The small rebound in Seoul shares today was a technical
adjustment, with investors shrugging off the news of a breakdown
in the U.S. deficit talks as they pinned few hopes on a
compromise in the first place," said Y.S. Rhoo, a market analyst
at Hyundai Securities.
Optimism about a euro zone finance heads' meeting at the end
of the month and that the U.S. economy may find further support
from the upcoming holiday shopping season could help shares in
the near term, Rhoo said.
U.S. lawmakers abandoned their high-profile effort to rein
in the country's ballooning debt on Monday in a sign that
Washington likely will not be able to resolve a dispute over
taxes and spending until 2013.
The market will likely be trapped within the 1,800-1,900
point range through the end of the year, said Kwak Joong-bo, a
market analyst at Samsung Securities.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 313.4 billion won
($274.77 million) worth of stocks, offloading shares for a
fourth straight session. Institutions were buyers of a net 136.3
billion won, snapping a five-session selling streak.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.34 percent or 6.25 points at 1,826.28 points.
Nuclear power related stocks rallied after the South Korean
government re-confirmed its commitment to promote and invest in
the industry at a meeting led by the Prime Minister's Office, an
official told Reuters on Tuesday, confirming media reports.
Nuclear power plant designer KEPCO Engineering &
Construction rose 5.3 percent and KEPCO Plant
Service & Engineering, which maintains and operates
nuclear power facilities, jumped 6.6 percent.
Technology issues also saw solid gains, with Samsung
Electronics advancing 1.4 percent and Hynix
Semiconductor climbing 1.5 percent.
But refiners underperformed after crude oil prices fell in
U.S. trade overnight, sowing worries about lower oil product
pricing.
Shares in SK Innovation ended down 0.61 percent
and GS Holdings, the holding company of GS Caltex,
the country's No.2 crude oil refiner, fell 0.17 percent.
Steelmakers were pressured by a local media report China
Steel Corp asked the Taiwanese government to impose
anti-dumping duties on steel products from Korea and four other
countries.
POSCO fell 1.35 percent and Hyundai Steel
declined 1.4 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index rose 0.49 percent, while the
junior Kosdaq market advanced 1.47 percent.
Move on day +0.34 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -10.96 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1140.6000 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)